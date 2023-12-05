Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 05 Dicembre 2023
11:31
Dazzling Avenue of Stars Runway for Louis Vuitton and Pharrell Williams’ First Fashion Show Highlights Hong Kong as World-Class Stage for Mega Events

05 dicembre 2023 | 10.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Louis Vuitton’s Global First Men's Pre-Fall 2024 Show at Avenue of Stars in K11 Victoria Dockside, Hong Kong
Louis Vuitton’s Global First Men's Pre-Fall 2024 Show at Avenue of Stars in K11 Victoria Dockside, Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2023 - Hong Kong's Avenue of Stars lit up in the glitziest fashion on Friday night (30 November) as French fashion house Louis Vuitton took over the promenade for its first-ever fashion show in the city. Overlooking Hong Kong's stunning skyline, Victoria Harbour and the revitalised Victoria Dockside, Louis Vuitton's Men's Pre-Fall 2024 show was a nod to the city's cultural vibrancy and nautical past, and showcased Hong Kong's allure as a world stage for mega, cultural events.

Led by Louis Vuitton men's creative director Pharrell Williams, the Avenue of Stars was transformed into a sandy beach, as models marched down digital displays of lapping waves.

One of the biggest spectacles of its kind in Asia, hundreds of international stars and socialites lined the promenade, including Louis Vuitton CEO Pietro Beccari, French actor Tahar Rahim, American rapper Pusha T, Chinese idol band TNT, South Korean actor Song Joong-ki, as well as Hong Kong celebrities Chow Yun-fat, Aaron Kwok, and Louis Koo.

The success of the momentous event was attributed to facilitation from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) Government, which offered its full support to Louis Vuitton, including coordination of approvals, venue usage and layout, as well as crowd control, ensuring the show advanced smoothly from conception to fruition, and all planned in only a few months. The Sports and Tourism Bureau and the Leisure and Cultural Services Department also played instrumental roles in staging the remarkable event.

Louis Vuitton's Global First Men's Pre-Fall 2024 Show at Avenue of Stars in K11 Victoria Dockside, Hong Kong

Ending with a riveting light show above Victoria Harbour, where a squadron of choreographed drones displayed "LVers" (a combination of Louis Vuitton's monogram with the word "lovers"), the show sent a message of positivity to Hong Kong and the rest of the world. The event was livestreamed on Louis Vuitton's social media accounts, attracting over 10 million views, and is still reaching eyeballs on multiple social media platforms transmitting snapshots of the magnificent show to the globe.

Hong Kong's international comeback as a hub for mega cultural events

The Hong Kong SAR Government attaches great importance to enticing international and mega arts and cultural events, cultivating Hong Kong as an arts and cultural metropolis and tourist attraction. Locals and tourists alike can expect more acclaimed events in the city over the coming year.

