Martedì 05 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:37
11:36 Messina Denaro, arrestata Martina Gentile: è la figlia di Laura Bonafede, amica intima boss

11:07 Dallo spazio un Manifesto per la Terra, torna il New Space Economy European Expoforum

10:33 Roma, diversi licei occupati nella notte

10:30 Covid Italia, contagi raddoppiati in 3 settimane: crescono ricoveri e morti

10:14 Ucraina, droni Kiev su mar d'Azov e Crimea. Russia: "Respinti 35 attacchi"

10:04 Pil Italia a due velocità nel 2023, divario crescita tra Nord e Sud

09:48 Sciopero medici oggi, Bassetti contrario: "Non siamo metalmeccanici"

09:24 Incidente nel milanese, tir perde controllo su A4: un morto

08:25 Onu: "A Gaza situazione apocalittica". Israele vuole allagare tunnel di Hamas

08:11 Elezioni comunali Firenze 2024, Sara Funaro candidata a sindaco del Pd

06:45 Giulia Cecchettin, migliaia di persone a Padova per l'ultimo saluto

00:04 Ucraina, ultimatum Casa Bianca al Congresso Usa: "Aiuti a Kiev o vince Putin"

Huawei Celebrates Mobile Innovation with AppGallery Editors' Choice Awards 2023

05 dicembre 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AppGallery Editors' Choice Awards 2023 Honours Exceptional Apps and Games of the Year

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei proudly announces the winners of the AppGallery Editors' Choice Awards 2023, celebrating the year's most innovative and impactful mobile apps and games.

Marking the fourth successful year of this prestigious award, it recognises those that have significantly influenced users' lives, and achieved success in revenue generation through business collaborations, including Petal Ads and cross-services growth solutions.

The annual award span two categories – Best Games and Best Apps, with further subcategories in each, with winners selected by Huawei's expert country editor teams across Europe.

"AppGallery Editors' Choice Awards 2023 is our yearly testimony to celebrate excellence in the mobile app and gaming ecosystem," shared Jaime Gonzalo, Vice President of Huawei Mobile Services in Europe. "This year, we have paid special attention to categories with deeper values than "top grossing", such as "Family Friendly", among other. The amazing developers have not only entertained and engaged a global audience with best-in-class content, but also enhanced users' daily digital lives through joy, convenience and innovation."

Highlighting the best of AppGallery this year, 'PUBG MOBILE' has been honoured as the 'Best Game', a testament to its groundbreaking battle royale gameplay and immersive mobile gaming experience. The game sets a high bar for what mobile games can achieve in terms of engagement and innovation.

As for 'Best Apps', Capcut, Badoo, and Adidas Runtastic stand out for their innovation. Capcut transforms mobile video editing, Badoo redefines online dating with user-focused features, while Adidas Runtastic offers an engaging fitness tracking experience.

AppGallery Editors' Choice Awards 2023 reflect Huawei's ongoing dedication to supporting and promoting innovation within the mobile app and gaming industry by recognising developer's achievements.

Below is the full list of winners for AppGallery Editors' Choice Awards 2023:

For more information on the awards, please visit: https://bit.ly/3T2qnaI

 

About AppGalleryAs one of the top 3 app global app distribution platforms, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps, and is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 580 million global monthly active users and 6 million registered developers.

Visit AppGallery at: https://appgallery.huawei.com/Featured

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2291753/Huawei_Consumer_Business_Group_1.jpgPDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2291752/AppGallery_Boilerplate.pdf

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-celebrates-mobile-innovation-with-appgallery-editors-choice-awards-2023-302005217.html

