Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 16 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 22:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:52 Attacco a Bruxelles, Belgio-Svezia sospesa: killer verso lo stadio?

21:44 Attentato Bruxelles, il killer: "Io combattente di Allah, ho vendicato musulmani" - Video

21:35 Attacco a Bruxelles, le immagini: gli spari del killer, la fuga dei passanti - Video

20:55 Attentato a Bruxelles, morti due svedesi: "Killer ha gridato Allah Akbar"

20:36 Patrick Zaki: "Sono contro qualsiasi violenza"

20:10 Manovra 2024, misure per 28 miliardi: governo punta la metà su buste paga

19:58 Blackrock fa volare Bitcoin, 'colpa' di una fake news: cosa è successo

19:57 Trovato morto Prieto Lopez, 18enne calciatore del Cordoba

19:43 Mazraoui: "La Palestina deve vincere". Il Bayern Monaco si arrabbia

19:40 Scommesse calcio, Tonali e Zaniolo in procura nei prossimi giorni

19:36 Treno con eurodeputati finisce a Disneyland e non a Strasburgo

19:27 Pensioni 2024, quali sono le novità nella Manovra

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

IN A WORLD THAT OFTEN EQUATES PRODUCTIVITY TO SUCCESS, TIMEX'S LATEST CAMPAIGN ENCOURAGES US TO "WASTE MORE TIME" PURSUING FULFILLMENT AND JOY

16 ottobre 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MIDDLEBURY, Conn., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Timex, a pioneer and disruptor in the watchmaking industry, is inverting the notion of investing time by wasting it with their latest campaign, 'Waste More Time.' In a world where every moment seems accounted for, they champion the idea that time wasted on finding the freedom to be yourself is time well spent, even if others deem it as a total waste.

"The campaign embraces the slow with a focus on mindfulness and fun, while inspiring us to examine the amount of time we genuinely dedicate to discovering ourselves and our truest passions. Are we keeping time, or is time keeping us? Let a Timex on your wrist be your reminder to slow down and do something you love," said Shari Fabiani, Chief Marketing Officer, Timex Group.

Through their 'Waste More Time' campaign, Timex shares the stories of The Chef, The Best Dressed, The Sunbather, The Fighter, and The Color Coder, all of whom find fulfillment in wasting time on their favorite pursuits. Featuring Chef Zhan Chen, style icon Chloe King, DJ Andre Power, UFC Champion Sean O'Malley, and Elizabeth Sweetheart (known as the "Green Lady" of Brooklyn), it exemplifies how a Timex puts time back in your hands so you can spend it chasing what fulfills you; a Timex keeps the time so that you can forget about it.

Timex celebrates the belief that genuine time ownership is rooted in the embrace of our deepest passions, whether we're scrolling, binging, creating, focusing, or doing absolutely nothing at all. They believe that each of us has our unique path to fulfillment in life, and that there's an undeniable beauty in that diversity.

So go ahead and stay up a little later, watch the next episode, take the scenic route, and forget about that annoying reminder; because Timex believes that when you're genuinely enjoying what you're doing, it's not wasting time—it's living.

To see full campaign visit Timex.com/waste-more-time

ABOUT TIMEX GROUPTimex Group designs, manufactures, and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately-held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watchmakers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of world class brands, including Timex, adidas, Ferragamo, Furla, Gc, Guess, Missoni, Nautica, Philipp Plein, Plein Sport, Ted Baker and Versace.

Join Timex on social media:  @timex

Media Contacts: Patricia Rappaport, patricia.rappaport@civic-us.com | Rachel Walder, rachel.walder@civic-us.com

 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2246255/Timex_Hero_Mosaic__WEB.jpgVideo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2246254/HS_TIMEX_CHEF_16X9_Final_Cut_Update.mp4Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2247255/Gaming_Ad_Montage_TIMEX_x_SEAN_O_MALLEY_Waste_More_Time_2160p.mp4Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1825034/Timex_Logo_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/in-a-world-that-often-equates-productivity-to-success-timexs-latest-campaign-encourages-us-to-waste-more-time-pursuing-fulfillment-and-joy-301956769.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza deem it as seems accounted world terra
Vedi anche
News to go
Napoli, truffe ad anziani: cinque arresti
News to go
Olio, Coldiretti: "Produzione giù, prezzo +42%"
News to go
Russia-Cina, incontro Putin-Xi mercoledì
News to go
Caivano, Cdm delibera scioglimento Comune
News to go
Ue aumenta di 50 milioni gli aiuti per Gaza
News to go
Fao: "Sprecare meno acqua in ogni attività"
News to go
Manovra, Meloni: "Cento euro di più in busta paga redditi medio-bassi"
News to go
Monte Bianco, Bonomi: "Un po' di programmazione non guasterebbe"
News to go
Elezioni Polonia, Ue non commenta
News to go
Caltagirone, preside arrestato per violenza sessuale
News to go
Israele-Hamas, nuovi radi a Gaza: ultime news
News to go
Israele, nuovo appello del Papa per la pace


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza