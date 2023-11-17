Cerca nel sito
 
Giulia Cecchettin, l'ex fidanzato Filippo Turetta indagato per tentato omicidio

Sciopero generale, a Milano in 2mila al presidio davanti Palazzo Lombardia

Roma, lascia le ceneri del padre vicino al cassonetto: denunciata

Morgan parla della sua depressione e a Fedez dice: "Non volevo offenderti"

Codacons denuncia Magi e Della Vedova: "Istigano a violare le leggi"

Ucraina, Kiev annuncia svolta a Kherson: successi su sponda est Dnipro

Fiorello replica a Schlein: "Una volta i comunisti citavano Gramsci, adesso me"

Falsa società sportiva ma vero istituto di bellezza, evasi al fisco 200mila euro

Terremoto nelle Filippine, scossa di magnitudo 6.9 a Mindanao

"Adesso basta", Cgil e Uil in piazza per lo sciopero generale

Ferrari di Sainz distrutta da un tombino a Las Vegas: "Inaccettabile" - Video

Meta-Instagram e Asia Valente nel mirino Antitrust: "Pubblicità senza avvertire i follower"

comunicato stampa

John Vaillant's Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World wins The Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction 2023 worth £50,000

17 novembre 2023 | 11.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World by John Vaillant is tonight, Thursday 16 November, named winner of the Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction 2023. The winner was announced at a ceremony hosted at the Science Museum and generously supported by The Blavatnik Family Foundation.

 

Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World tells the story of the devastating wildfires that struck Fort McMurray, Alberta in 2016. John Valliant examines the interconnected narratives of the oil industry and climate science, the devastation caused by modern wildfires, and the impacts on the lives of those affected by these disasters.

The Baillie Gifford Prize aims to recognise and reward the best of non-fiction and is open to authors of any nationality. Vaillant will receive £50,000, while the other shortlisted authors will each receive £5,000, bringing the total value of to £75,000.

Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World was chosen by this year's judging panel: Frederick Studemann (chair); Andrea Wulf, Arifa Akbar, Ruth Scurr, Tanjil Rashid and Andrew Haldane. Their selection was made from the 6 books on the shortlist, which were chosen from 265 submissions, all of which were published between 1 November 2022 and 31 October 2023.

READ SMART the Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction's podcast, also supported by the Blavatnik Family Foundation will release an episode devoted to the winner of the 2023 award next week.

For more information:

thebailliegiffordprize.co.uk | @BGPrize | #BGPrize2023Alethea Norman-Rhodes / bailliegiffordprize@four.agency / 07703 751 638

Notes to Editors

About Baillie Gifford, The Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction and The Blavatnik Family Foundation:

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2279742/Baillie_Gifford_Prize_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2279743/Baillie_Gifford_Prize_2.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/john-vaillants-fire-weather-a-true-story-from-a-hotter-world-wins-the-baillie-gifford-prize-for-non-fiction-2023-worth-50-000--301991961.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
