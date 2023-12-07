Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 07 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:48 Crosetto querela Il Giornale: "Su di me titolo falso, ora capirne ratio e mandanti"

09:27 "Litorale Ostia in condizioni preoccupanti, servono iniziative": la denuncia di Federbalneari Roma

09:13 Vertice Ue-Cina: von der Leyen, Borrell e Michel incontrano Xi Jinping

08:17 Truffa all'Ue, Dia sequestra beni per 400 mila euro

08:05 Guterres invoca articolo 99 Carta Onu, Israele: "Sostiene Hamas". Assalto finale a Khan Younis

07:35 Terremoto oggi vicino a Spoleto, registrate diverse scosse: scuole chiuse

07:28 Giulia Cecchettin, i messaggi di Filippo Turetta alla sorella: "Falle accendere il telefono"

07:03 Sparatoria in una università di Las Vegas, tre morti

00:07 Israele contro l'Onu: "Guterres sostiene Hamas"

23:36 Napoli, allarme bomba su nave per Cagliari: passeggeri evacuati

23:23 Governo, Meloni 'smina' terreno: un'ora di faccia a faccia con Salvini, poi accoglie Metsola

22:24 Belgio, quattro feriti in sparatoria nel centro di Bruxelles: uno rischia la vita

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Trickster, The 'King of Christmas Music', reacts, plus video hits 500K views on YouTube

07 dicembre 2023 | 07.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The race for Christmas No.1 is no joke

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trickster, the Austrian singer and entrepreneur from Linz, is releasing his amped up and swinging mash-up blend of Christmas classics 'Silent Night vs Santa Claus Is Coming To Town' on Trickster Recordings through Absolute and the story is building with serious support at media, plus the video has already amassed more than 500K views on YouTube. On top of all that, the 'King of Christmas Music' David Foster [16 Grammys, producer of 4 of the best-selling Xmas albums ever] has passed his verdict on the record, calling Trickster "a breath of fresh air". Somehow blending nostalgia and feel good festive warmth, this is the Christmas cocktail you didn't know you needed: so hold the egg nog. Trickster wants to bring joy to everyone's home!

Filmed at the iconic Pinewood Studios, the home of James Bond, the outrageous video for the single is drenched in 1940s style vintage glamour as some of the world's best dancers hit the floor to recreate the eye-popping festive energy of a New Orleans-style Christmas party.  Created by a crew that has worked on Lord of the Rings, Mission Impossible, Independence Day and more, this is a true Christmas blockbuster and will in time for part of a full Christmas movie. Trickster's Christmas track is set to be massive and be the new – and greatest - soundtrack for the season. Trickster's life story is worthy of its own movie, let's focus on the music for now….

Produced by Richard Flack [Joe Strummer, Florence and the Machine] and Trickster himself, these seasonal favourites were seamlessly fused at legendary London recording studios Angel and RAK, and mixed at Abbey Road. Producer Guy Chambers [Robbie Williams] is also associated with the project. The lavishly created 'Silent Night' vs 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town' features the Grammy® Award-winning vocal group The Swingles, a stunning big band and string section arranged and orchestrated by the brilliant Callum Au[Quincy Jones, Michael Bublé].

Trickster's music speaks straight from the heart. A fluid talent, creating across Rock, Pop, Swing and Electro, he works in the best spaces, with the best people, to bring his work to life in the optimum way. 'Silent Night vs Santa Claus Is Coming To Town' follows hot on the heels of 'Still Kicking', which picked up airplay all over the world.

So this year, have yourself a Trickster Christmas: it will be a lot less predictable than usual, but it certainly won't be boring! Trickster is also delighted to announce that his debut album will follow in 2024. Make sure Trickster is on your Christmas List.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ehjq1IpAuiwPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2290479/Trickster.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2274136/Trickster_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trickster-the-king-of-christmas-music-reacts-plus-video-hits-500k-views-on-youtube-302007932.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza views on YouTube plus video acts act
Vedi anche
News to go
Coppa Italia, stasera Fiorentina-Parma
News to go
Italia lascia la Via della Seta
News to go
Italia-San Marino, Mattarella: "Guardiamo con amicizia ad antica democrazia e Repubblica"
News to go
Stop a salario minimo, ok Camera a delega al governo
News to go
Per Forbes Giorgia Meloni è la quarta donna più influente al mondo
News to go
"2023 anno più caldo della storia", allarme Copernicus
News to go
Israele, fonti Usa: "Operazione di terra a Gaza potrebbe terminare entro gennaio"
News to go
Ex Ilva, sciopero di 48 ore
News to go
Lamborghini introduce la settimana corta
News to go
Migranti, da inizio anno sbarcate oltre 152mila persone in Italia
News to go
Ad Harvard si studierà Taylor Swift
News to go
Maltempo, scatta l'allerta meteo: ecco dove


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza