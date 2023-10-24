Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 27 Ottobre 2023
comunicato stampa

Unilumin Group Recently Joined Hands with New York University Tisch School of the Arts on Virtual Production

24 ottobre 2023 | 10.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 20, 2023 (Eastern Standard Time), the Signing Ceremony of "Unilumin Scholarship Fund," jointly established by Unilumin Group and New York University Tisch School of the Arts was held at New York University, New York, USA.

Tiger Lin, Chairman of Unilumin Group, Dr. May HE, Strategic Officer of Unilumin on Virtual Production, Allyson Green, Dean of New York University Tisch School and Senior Associate Dean Andrew Uriarte, Clay Shirky, Vice Provost of New York University AI Educational Applications, and other professors and scholars attended the signing ceremony.

Dean Allyson Green thanked Unilumin for its support of NYU Tisch School of the Arts. She explained that NYU is convinced that virtual production is the trend of the future, and the university, as a professional institution that cultivates world-class film talents, is willing to cooperate with a world-class enterprise to develop more creative and high-quality talents in the field of virtual production. This thinking has led to the establishment of the Master program on virtual production.

Tiger Lin, Chairman of Unilumin Group, said that the NYU's focus on and practice of training virtual production talents goes hand-in-hand with the work of Unilumin, enabling the full exploration of the virtual production market and development of virtual shooting technologies.

Relying on established technologies and continuous innovation, Unilumin Group ranks one of the top players in LED display of all kinds. As a subsidiary of Unilumin group, ROE Visual shares a global market share of more than 80% on LED Virtual Production Studios, providing LED displays and virtual production technologies for the film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" starring Michelle Yeoh, which won seven Academy Awards this year, including Best Actress, Best Film and Best Director.

This cooperation will be an important milestone moment to promote the industrialization and standardization of virtual production, and it is also a successful model of school-enterprise cooperation in virtual production.

It is reported that Unilumin will not only participate in the construction of "Martin Scorsese Virtual Production Center" at New York University Tisch School of the Arts, but will also provide scholarships for outstanding students enrolled in the Master program of virtual production through the "Unilumin Scholarship Fund", helping to cultivate virtual production talents and promote the high-quality development of the  virtual production industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2255840/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2255841/image_5016079_26887535.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unilumin-group-recently-joined-hands-with-new-york-university-tisch-school-of-the-arts-on-virtual-production-301965585.html

