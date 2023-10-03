NetBet Italy and Hacksaw Gaming join forces in Italy

ROME, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy - a leading online gambling platform in Italy - announced its latest partnership with Hacksaw Gaming, a premium supplier of online casino games. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in NetBet Italy's ongoing commitment to offering its players an unparalleled gaming experience.

As part of this partnership, NetBet Italy will integrate a wide range of Hacksaw Gaming's acclaimed titles into its gaming portfolio. Players can now enjoy the thrilling gameplay and immersive graphics of games such as Wanted Dead or Wild, Joker Bombs, and Hand of Anubis, plus many more.

The addition of these Hacksaw Gaming titles to the NetBet Italy platform underscores the brand's commitment to delivering high-quality gaming experiences to its players. By expanding its portfolio with these exciting and diverse games, NetBet Italy continues to solidify its position as a premier destination for online casino enthusiasts.

NetBet Italy’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “We are delighted about this partnership, as it allows us to combine Hacksaw’s expertise and passion for the gaming industry with our desire to provide our players with memorable and thrilling gameplay experiences.”

About NetBet.itNetBet.it is a single-member BPG SRL site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it.