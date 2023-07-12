Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 12 Luglio 2023
14:48
comunicato stampa

SANY 2023: Fostering First-Class Talents for the Future of Manufacturing Industries

12 luglio 2023 | 12.58
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Group ("SANY"), over the course of its 23-year history, has established itself as an industry leader with acclaimed corporate culture, work environment, employee welfare and benefits as well as talent cultivation and to "foster first-class talents" is one of the Company's Three First-Class Visions. SANY's "employee-first, employee-oriented" talent management philosophy is the key to its success in creating a top platform to support the employees' growth, safeguard the rights and interests of the employees, and motivate talents to achieve mutually beneficial development with its talent.

Earlier this year, SANY was named 2022 Extraordinary Employer of the Year by Liepin, a leading talent career development platform in China which hosted the 8th annual event in conjunction with China's top media, The Paper. SANY was recognized for "its diverse incentive programs that inspire the potential of employees, respecting and honoring the value of employees, and creating a better future with its people." In 2021, SANY ranked 10th place in Greater China and 230th globally on Forbes' World's Best Employers rankings which was compiled in partnership with market research company Statista after surveying 150,000 full-time and part-time workers from 58 countries. As of the end of 2022, SANY had a total of 26,374 employees, and is committed to promoting long-term sustainable development especially in promoting the "She Power" with females accounting for 12.5 percent of the group's executives.

Additionally, leveraging SANY's HRSSC service platform, regular group discussions, staff coordination meetings, workers' congress, employee interviews and more, SANY learned and responded to employees' concerns and expectations. An internal survey received 20,262 questionnaires which reported an employee satisfaction rate of 87 percent. Meanwhile, SANY has established a comprehensive incentive system including an incremental gross margin award, equity options, project incentives and more to attract more top tech talents. And in 2022 alone, it provided subsidies totaling 428,700 yuan to 32 employees with financial difficulties.

In 2022, SANY's training programs and events were attended by 20,683 people, with 78.4 percent of employees completing training, with an average time per person of 96.8 hours.

"I have been working with SANY for over a decade," said Hu Jiangxue, deputy director of SANY Human Resources and principal of Hunan SANY Polytechnic College. "Our core philosophy for human resources management is employee success. Our talent cultivation programs support workers to undertake training and become junior engineers for robotic operations, and through the learning of digital and intelligent technologies, we aim to help the career transformation of engineers, sales specialists, and workers in the coming years."

2023 also marks a key turning point for Hunan SANY Polytechnic College. The full-time institution is enrolling a class of students majoring in new energy vehicles for the upcoming school year. The school now has four major fields of intelligent manufacturing, construction machinery, construction industrialization, and international trade, to cultivate talents much needed by the Chinese manufacturing industries in the era of Industry 4.0.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2152541/The_New_Journey_of_SANY.mp4Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1518641/4160346/logo_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sany-2023-fostering-first-class-talents-for-the-future-of-manufacturing-industries-301875374.html

