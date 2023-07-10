Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 10 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 12:25
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:24 Zanetti: "Resto all'Empoli con grande entusiasmo"

12:21 Lo scontro tra Musk e Zuckerberg durerà a lungo

12:13 Olanda, Rutte non si ricandida: "Lascio la politica"

12:02 Colera, primo caso in Sardegna dal 1973: pensionato ricoverato a Cagliari

11:54 Carburante, prezzi benzina e gasolio in rialzo oggi in Italia

11:34 Depeche Mode, tre nuove date in Italia nel 2024: una a Torino e due a Milano

11:34 Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, dopo un mese ancora nessuna traccia di Kata: cosa sappiamo

11:14 Schlein: "Meloni tace, ostaggio di inchieste e scandali"

11:11 Ascolti tv, vince 'Scomparsa' in replica su Rai1

11:01 Caso Facci, Floridia: "Rai prenda posizione con rigore e serietà"

11:01 Caso camici, giudici appello Milano confermano proscioglimento Fontana

10:53 È il giorno di IT-alert in Emilia Romagna: cos'è e come funziona il sistema di allerta nazionale

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Unleash Your Trading Skills: Vantage Hosts Epic Live Trading Competition

10 luglio 2023 | 12.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

An electrifying showdown of trading prowess, offering a grand prize of USD20,000 to the ultimate victor

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning multi-asset broker, Vantage (or "Vantage Markets"), is excited to announce the Vantage Live Trading Competition*,an elite event set to challenge traders with a total prize pool of USD50,000. The competition offers a chance for traders* to showcase their exceptional skills in the world of trading.

The competition is set to take place from 1 August to 30 September 2023, challenging participants to race to the top and achieve the highest percentage increase in their Vantage account equity by the end of the competition. The top 20 participants with the highest returns will earn a slice of the prize pool, with the top trader clinching the USD20,000 cash prize.

"We are calling for traders from all walks of life to demonstrate their trading prowess. The Vantage Live Trading Competition is not just about rewarding monetary success; it's a testament to the endurance and trading acumen of each participant," said Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage.

The competition combines the thrill of live trading with the adrenaline rush of e-sports. As the competition unfolds, the leaderboard is updated frequently, so participants can see how they match up. This event offers seasoned traders the ideal stage to exhibit their mastery and compete for supremacy and lucrative rewards in this spirited contest.

Registrations for the competition began on 1 July and close on 22 September 2023, while the competition commences on 1 August. This early registration provides ample time for aspiring participants to gear up for the challenge, setting the stage for a thrilling competition.

*Terms and conditions apply. Please visit https://www.vantagemarkets.com/en-ph/promotion/live-trading-competition/ for the full list of eligible countries. 

About Vantage

Vantage (or "Vantage Markets") is a global, multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, Bonds and ETFs.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage is more than a broker. It provides a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that enables clients to take advantage of trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

Be empowered to better capitalise on winning market opportunities when you trade smarter @vantage

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2149001/Vantage_Live_Trading_Competition_2023.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/Vantage_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unleash-your-trading-skills-vantage-hosts-epic-live-trading-competition-301872771.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Economia_E_Finanza ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Altro Economia_E_Finanza Unleash Your trading Skills Alleanza Nazionale trading An electrifying showdown
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Contributi colf e badanti, seconda rata in scadenza oggi
News to go
Papa: "Chi è presuntuoso e pieno di sé non riesce ad accogliere Dio"
News to go
Caro biglietti aerei, come risparmiare fino al 20%
News to go
Laurea e tasso di occupazione, quanto conta
News to go
Vacanze, quasi 1 milione di italiani vittime di frodi
News to go
Clima, Yellen: "Cooperazione Usa-Cina è fondamentale"
News to go
Incendio Rsa Milano, si indaga sull'origine del rogo
News to go
Salario minimo, Cgia: "Si rischia più lavoro nero"
News to go
Olanda verso il voto, governo Rutte si dimette
News to go
Prezzi alle stelle, dura reazione del governo
News to go
Forza Italia, le priorità nel documento programmatico
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza