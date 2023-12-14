Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 14 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:22 Padre Spadaro: "Notizia spesso usata come pietra contro l'avversario"

11:18 Manovra 2024, è ancora stallo: Commissione Senato cerca l'accordo

10:52 esclusivo Israele-Hamas, figlio Shah di Persia: "Unica soluzione al conflitto è la fine della Repubblica islamica iraniana"

10:51 Ucraina, Putin: "Pace solo quando raggiungeremo nostri obiettivi"

10:19 Fiorello sventola il fax sul Mes a Viva Rai2: "Ubi Maio minor cessat"

10:13 Masterchef 13, al via oggi la nuova stagione: orari, dove vederlo in streaming e tv

09:35 Biden, sì a impeachment: Camera Usa autorizza l'inchiesta

09:34 Gaza, Israele non si ferma: "Uccisi molti terroristi di Hamas"

09:27 Kyrgios contro Becker, la lite su X: "Zitto, sei stato in galera"

09:26 Processo Grillo jr, è polemica sulle domande alla ragazza che ha denunciato

08:50 Latitante catturato a una festa a Napoli, era nella lista dei 100 più pericolosi

08:39 Pioggia, freddo, neve anche in collina. Poi cambia tutto: le previsioni meteo di oggi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Vantage Foundation's Wishing Well Initiative Brings Joy To Rumah Hope Children's Home In Malaysia

14 dicembre 2023 | 10.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Vantage Foundation is lighting up the lives of underprivileged youth at Rumah Hope Children's Home in Malaysia with a heartwarming initiative designed to foster sensitivity and inclusivity during festive holidays. The "Wishing Well" campaign, spearheaded by Vantage Foundation, aims to ensure that everyone at Rumah Hope experiences the joy of the holiday season through the fulfilment of their Christmas wishes.

In a world filled with holiday cheer and gift-giving, it is essential to remember that not everyone has the privilege of receiving presents from their families. Vantage Foundation recognizes this disparity and believes in the power of community, compassion, and togetherness to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate.

Vantage Foundation is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore and their primary mission is to raise awareness of invisible disadvantages. These often unseen challenges including depression, anxiety and loneliness threaten social mobility.

"The Wishing Well initiative not only brings smiles to the faces of the children at Rumah Hope but also nurtures kindness within communities," said Steven Xie, Executive Director of Vantage Foundation. "We hope this will inspire others to make holidays more inclusive for all."

Rumah Hope Children's Home is a sanctuary for abused, neglected and under-privileged children which started in 1994. The home is registered with the Selangor Welfare Council in Malaysia.

"Ironically Christmas can be a period of social anxiety for the children in our home who are separated from their families," said Amy D'Cruz, Principal of Rumah Hope Children's Home. "They will be delighted to receive gifts they personally wished for. These presents donated by caring volunteers will help them develop a stronger self-esteem."

About Vantage Foundation

The Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organization dedicated to raising awareness about invisible disadvantages. For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299655/1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299654/Vantage_Foundation_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-foundations-wishing-well-initiative-brings-joy-to-rumah-hope-childrens-home-in-malaysia-302015038.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Salute_E_Benessere AltroAltro Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA lighting up at Rumah Hope In Malaysia Malesia
Vedi anche
News to go
Argentina, prime drastiche misure del presidente Milei
News to go
Detenuti in Italia, i dati: oltre 60.200 persone in carcere
News to go
Giallo via Poma, nuova inchiesta: procura Roma chiede archiviazione
News to go
Pnrr, Meloni: "Fiera del risultato ottenuto"
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, laurea alla memoria il 2 febbraio a Padova
News to go
Ucraina, Michel: "Dobbiamo tenere fede ai nostri impegni"
News to go
Morto Antonio Juliano, storico capitano e dirigente del Napoli
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 15 dicembre, ordinanza di Salvini: sarà di 4 ore
News to go
Oggi si festeggia Santa Lucia
News to go
Cop28 a Dubai, accordo storico sulle fonti fossili
News to go
Papa Francesco: "Dimissioni? Sarà il Signore a dire basta"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza