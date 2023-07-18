Beny: Germany's New Legislation Empowers Balcony Photovoltaic Systems

MUNICH, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany's new legislation aims to empower balcony photovoltaic systems, providing a breakthrough for residents in apartments and urban environments, as well as small business and industrial property owners who face limited installation space. However, current bureaucratic barriers and limitations restrict the power generation capacity of these systems, hindering widespread adoption. To address this, the new legislation gradually taking shape will increase the power generation capacity to 800W, offering more choices for clean energy solutions.

In addition to the power increase, the legislation introduces other significant changes. Balcony photovoltaic systems will no longer require registration with local grid operators but will be registered through the Federal Network Agency's market master data registration, simplifying the process and reducing bureaucratic restrictions. This change also benefits owners with older meters, allowing them to feed excess energy into the grid at full value. The legislation also stipulates that microinverters, with a maximum output power of 800W, will feed power into the household network, addressing space limitations and improving energy efficiency.

The draft legislation is currently being coordinated among relevant authorities and is expected to take effect on January 1, 2024. This legislation is crucial for the development of balcony photovoltaic systems and is anticipated to proceed smoothly, creating a better environment and opportunities for their growth.

To comply with the new legislation, Beny has actively researched and developed products that meet the regulations. The BYM 800W microinverter is a tailored solution for balcony photovoltaic systems, standing out in the industry due to its technical features, efficiency, and reliability.

The microinverter's maximum continuous input current of 26A allows it to handle larger current loads, supporting higher power photovoltaic modules and providing greater flexibility for system designers. It can accommodate ultra-high power double-sided double-glass photovoltaic modules, enabling higher energy output for large-scale projects. In conclusion, the BENY 800W microinverter excels in the market with its outstanding performance and unique features. Whether for large-scale or small-scale systems, the BENY 800W microinverter offers flexibility, reliability, and efficient energy conversion, driving sustainable development and the growth of green energy.

As Germany's new legislation propels balcony photovoltaic systems into a new phase of development, Beny's innovative product, the BYM 800W microinverter, complies with the regulations and meets the increasing demands of balcony photovoltaic systems. Effective implementation of the new legislation will pave the way for the advancement of balcony photovoltaic systems and a greener future.

