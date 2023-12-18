Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 18 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:48
09:46 Manovra, salve pensioni medici e risorse Ponte Stretto: niente proroga Superbonus

09:22 Rottamazione quater, prime due rate entro oggi 18 dicembre

09:18 Ironia Fiorello su Meloni: "Chiara Ferragni è leader d'opposizione"

08:10 Incendio in casa, muore bambino a Campobasso: gravi la mamma e due fratelli

08:06 Israele: "Scoperto più grande tunnel Hamas". Onu ci riprova, si vota per cessate fuoco

07:34 Sciopero di medici e veterinari oggi, a rischio 25mila interventi

07:16 Assegno di inclusione, da oggi 18 dicembre è possibile fare domanda: requisiti

06:58 Israele-Gaza, Oms visita ospedale al-Shifa: "Scene da film dell'orrore"

06:08 Manovra 2024, sì da commissione Bilancio: pensioni, sanità, donne. Le novità

23:08 M5S, Conte: "Ho importante notizia da comunicarvi, domani conferenza stampa"

23:01 Lazio-Inter 0-2, gol di Lautaro e Thuram: Inzaghi tenta la fuga

23:00 Che tempo che fa, Luciana Littizzetto a casa: "Ho il covid" - Video

comunicato stampa

Dutch state joins offshore green hydrogen pilot PosHYdon via EBN

18 dicembre 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The Dutch state is stepping in as an active partner in PosHYdon through Energie Beheer Nederland (EBN). In this pilot, green hydrogen will be produced on an operational gas platform. This will be the first time that three offshore energy systems will be integrated. The pilot is essential for the development of large-scale production of green hydrogen at sea and thus for the energy transition in the Netherlands and Northwest Europe. In order to safeguard this public interest, EBN will actively participate in the consortium. EBN is already a 40% partner in the Q13a-A platform, where the pilot will take place. PosHYdon is now approaching the final phase: the setup will be tested on land at InVesta in May 2024, and the first production of hydrogen on the platform operated by Neptune Energy is scheduled for the second half of 2024.

THE HAGUE, The Netherlands, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michel Heijdra, Director-General for Climate and Energy at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy: "We are on the eve of the large-scale development of the North Sea as an engine for the energy transition. Electrolysis at sea will play an important role in this. In PosHYdon, the first steps are being taken to achieve this. That is why the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy sees this as an essential project. EBN's participation in the consortium guarantees a sufficiently large size of the project and ensures that the lessons learned are taken into account in the future."

Jan Willem van Hoogstraten, CEO of Energie Beheer Nederland: "PosHYdon plays a key role in the realisation of the green hydrogen economy. An ambitious, but also challenging project with an undeniable public interest. EBN feels a great responsibility to help ensure the success of PosHYdon. For the energy transition in the Netherlands and in Northwest Europe."

About PosHYdon

In the PosHYdon project, about 80% of all lessons are learned about the offshore production of green hydrogen. This makes the project essential for a smooth roll-out towards large-scale production, as envisaged with the Esbjerg ambitions for 2050.

PosHYdon integrates three energy systems in the North Sea: offshore wind, offshore gas and offshore hydrogen and will take place on Neptune Energy's Q13a-A platform. This production platform is the first fully green electrified platform in the Dutch North Sea and is located approximately 13 kilometres off the coast of Scheveningen.

The green hydrogen will be blended with the gas and transported to the coast via the existing gas pipeline. To this end, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy has increased the blending specifications from 0.02% to 0.5% hydrogen. The 1 MW electrolyser will follow the wind profile of the Luchterduinen wind farm.

Timeline

Consortium partners

The PosHYdon consortium consists of: Nel Hydrogen, InVesta, Hatenboer, Iv-Offshore & Energy, Emerson Automation Solutions, Nexstep, TNO, Neptune Energy, Gasunie, Noordgastransport, NOGAT, DEME Offshore, TAQA, Eneco and EBN

Website: https://poshydon.com/ 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2301021/PosHYdon_dec_2023_Johan_Groeneveld.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2301023/Q13a_A_Johan_Groeneveld.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2301022/PosHYdon_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dutch-state-joins-offshore-green-hydrogen-pilot-poshydon-via-ebn-302016841.html

Energia Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza through Energie Beheer Nederland pilot PosHYdon
