Venerdì 15 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:51
comunicato stampa

Enhanced High Current Connector Series from Amphenol Has a Voltage Capacity of 1500V DC

14 dicembre 2023 | 19.31
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The SURLOK Plus 5.7mm, 12.0mm, and 14.0mm allows for higher amperage/voltages with smaller envelopes

ENDICOTT, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphenol Industrial Operations, a global leader in interconnect systems, has enhanced its SURLOK Plus series with a more powerful connector with a voltage capacity of 1500V DC. The SURLOK Plus allows customers to carry higher voltages within the same envelope as its 1000V DC antecedent.

Technical Specifications

Ideal for use in the energy storage market, as well as in electric vehicle, battery solutions, fuel cell and industrial applications, this new field installable, environmentally friendly connector is a highly reliable alternative to common compression lugs. It offers high distribution of power in a small compact lug. It can be used in DC to DC / AC to DC power transfers. It also delivers power from battery cluster to PCS, as well as from a battery pack to the rest of a system.

Using industry standard screw and Busbar termination options, the SURLOK Plus does not need any special torque tools for installation. It features a quick lock and press-to-release design to accommodate various dimensional constraints.

These compact, quick mating connectors feature mechanical keyway options to prevent mis-mating, when utilizing multiple connectors within a single application. The connectors include the latest R4 RADSOK Technology that significantly increases amperage, while reducing insertion force, temperature rise and voltage drop.

The SURLOK Plus connectors feature a self-cleaning grid that cleans contacts and connector. They are environmentally sealed and are rated to IP67 and IP6K9K, UL 1977/4128/TUV 2PfG2740.

For full news release and hi-res photo: https://bit.ly/1500V_DC_news

CONTACT: Joanna Barley The Simon Group jbarley@simongroup.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enhanced-high-current-connector-series-from-amphenol-has-a-voltage-capacity-of-1500v-dc-302015951.html

Energia Energia ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Enhanced high Current Connector Series
in Evidenza