Lunedì 18 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:52
comunicato stampa

Green, Low-Carbon Momentum Propelling Guangdong's Path to High-Quality Development

18 dicembre 2023 | 10.51
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gleaming under sunlight are houses in Xinma, a picturesque village in South China's Qingyuan City. Their rooftops are mounted with distributed photovoltaic panels, which are being autonomously maintained by unmanned aerial vehicles. The solar power generated is seamlessly integrated into smart grids and energy-storage microgrids operated by CSG Guangdong Power Grid Co., Ltd. This ensures a clean energy source sustainably powers an array of amenities in the village, including household utilities, kitchen electrification, intelligent street lighting, and a smart electric vehicle charging station. Such fusion of renewable energy infrastructure has progressively turned Xinma into Guangdong's first exemplary village achieving the goal of carbon neutrality. This scene was recently observed by journalists from the Chinese state news agency Xinhua during their visit to the village.

Guangdong Power Grid remains committed to the principle of "people's electricity for the people" and stays focused on electrification and power supply quality improvement in rural areas, said Liao Jianping, Chairman of Guangdong Power Grid, at a forum that promotes the use of green energy to drive the high-quality development project for hundreds of counties, thousands of towns, and myriads of villages in Guangdong, which was held on December 15. With that in mind, he added, the company will improve power supply quality of distribution network, accelerate the building of modern rural power grids, and develop new energy systems in rural areas. This is how it affords the people using electricity a more sustainable sense of satisfaction and fulfillment and increases the internal impetus for rural revitalization.

Statistics released at the forum showed that in recent years Guangdong Power Grid has been committed to promoting the development of photovoltaic systems. To date, solar installations have totaled 23.7 million kilowatts and can produce 20 billion kilowatt hours of electricity annually, equivalent to a decrease of 16 million tons of carbon emissions. Also, 27 grid-connected offshore wind power projects have been put in place. Collectively, they boast a solar installation capacity of about 8.4 million kilowatts, capable of generating 25.2 billion kilowatt hours of electricity each year or reducing a total of 19.44 million tons of carbon emissions. Beyond that, the company has built 13 new power system distribution network demonstration area and signed cooperation framework agreements with over 20 governments at the county or district level. Over the past three years, a total of 103 competent employees have been dispatched to promote the development of Guangdong's "Hundred, Thousand, Myriad Project".

Large sets of data revealed that while advancing the new practice of Chinese modernization championed by China Southern Power Grid, Guangdong Power Grid is promoting the construction of new power systems and novel energy systems by accelerating coordinated development in digitalization and green initiatives. That means in driving the high-quality development of Guangdong, it promises to infuse fresh impetus and pioneer an unconventional path to chart a brand-new chapter.

The Forum on Promoting Guangdong's "Hundred, Thousand, Myriad Project" Through Green Energy was jointly organized by Xinhua News Agency Guangdong Branch and Guangdong Power Grid Company.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/green-low-carbon-momentum-propelling-guangdongs-path-to-high-quality-development-302017678.html

