Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 07 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:35 Stop al blocco diesel Euro 5 in Piemonte, governo approva decreto

14:17 Latini (Coop): "E' necessario adeguare i prezzi dei prodotti di marca"

14:14 Russo (Ancc Coop): "27 milioni di italiani non hanno uno standard di vita minimo accettabile"

13:38 Grande Raccordo Anulare di Roma, lavori in corso: situazione traffico

13:35 Libero, Sechi direttore responsabile e Capezzone direttore editoriale

13:28 Incidente oggi Roma, due pedoni investiti e uccisi su via Cristoforo Colombo

13:24 MotoGp Misano, Bagnaia può correre: ok dei medici

13:21 Affitti brevi, pronta la stretta del governo: nuove regole, bozza ddl

13:10 Chi è Marisa Leo, la donna uccisa dall'ex a Trapani

12:53 Animali, eccezionale fiocco rosa al Bioparco di Roma: nata una piccola zebra Grevy

12:52 Mondiali basket, Italia-Lettonia 82-87: azzurri ancora ko

12:44 Omicidio Roma, infermiera uccisa: fermato non risponde a gip

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Sustainability Report 2022: Building a Future-Fit, Resilient Interplex

07 settembre 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Interconnect manufacturer achieves EcoVadis platinum sustainability rating for the second year in a row

SINGAPORE, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialist in advanced design and manufacturing of customized connectors and high precision product solutions, Interplex has released its Sustainability Report 2022. Key highlights of the report include energy-efficient LED lighting and the reduction of single-use plastic.

The report details the company's progress toward its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ambitions, commitments, and targets. Interplex once again earns the EcoVadis platinum rating, placing it among the top 1% of the companies assessed. Interplex has also been recognized at the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards 2022.

"Our commitment is to maintain our position as a leader in interconnect solutions by embedding sustainability in everything we do," says Interplex Group Chief Executive Officer, Alessandro Perrotta. "In 2022, we revitalized our sustainability approach to focus on six strategic pillars that prioritize driving innovation, quality excellence, environmental stewardship, people excellence, sustainable procurement, and good governance."

"At Interplex, our sustainability strategy is focused on delivering measurable positive value for our stakeholders," adds Interplex Chief Sustainability Officer Nantha Kumar Chandran. "This positive value is achieved by adopting measures that emphasize minimizing our environmental impact."

By the end of 2022, 89% of the company's manufacturing facilities had obtained ISO 14001:2015 certification for environmental management systems. In addition, the company switched to energy-efficient LED lighting in 97% of its facilities. Since 2019, Interplex has lowered its overall CO₂ intensity by 9.7%. By reducing single-use plastic the company has eliminated approximately 2.15 tons of plastic waste every year: an improvement of 85%.

As a WASH Pledge signatory, Interplex remains committed to implementing and supporting access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene. Its drive to conserve water has resulted in a 43% reduction in water usage from the 2019 base year, maintaining its CDP Water B rating.

The health and safety of employees and contractors remain a top priority for Interplex. In FY2022, the company reduced injury incidents by 23% compared to FY2021. During the same period, 42.9% of our locations had zero injuries.

In the pursuit of long-term, sustainable business growth, Interplex believes that adopting a principles-based approach and adhering to high standards of ethics and integrity are fundamental. The company's code of conduct along with supporting policies and measures continues to guide its actions within its operations and how it interacts with customers, suppliers, business partners, and all stakeholders.

You are invited to read the full report here.

Press Contacts:

Interplex 

Selvan WilhelmSelvan.Wilhelm@fr.interplex.com

Agency Contact:

Publitek US

Erin McMahon            erin.mcmahon@publitek.com             

Publitek Germany

Carsten Otte    carsten.otte@publitek.com     

About Interplex

Interplex, a world leader in designing and manufacturing customized interconnect and high precision mechanical products solutions, is a go-to-source to solve complex design challenges for the mobility, medical and datacom markets. We create value by helping our customers reduce their Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and achieve this by leveraging our unique multidisciplinary skill set from both electro-mechanical and mechanical disciplines. Headquartered in Singapore, Interplex has more than 11,000 employees across 33 sites and 13 countries and 9 main R&D Centers where all its activities are conducted in a socially responsible way, with minimal impact on the environment.  Learn more at www.interplex.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sustainability-report-2022-building-a-future-fit-resilient-interplex-301918403.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Ambiente ICT Economia_E_Finanza rating sustainability rating Building a Future Fit EcoVadis
Vedi anche
News to go
MotoGp San Marino, Bagnaia sarà in pista
News to go
Trasporto aereo, domani 8 settembre sciopero handling
News to go
Incidente ferroviario Brandizzo, proseguono le indagini
News to go
Qualificazioni Euro 2024, prosegue il lavoro della Nazionale a Coverciano
News to go
Tumori, in under 50 aumentati dell'80% in 30 anni: lo studio
News to go
Ticket d'ingresso a Venezia, al via dal 2024
News to go
Milano, Sala: "Su affitti brevi New York riferimento"
News to go
Scuola, è allarme caro libri
News to go
Minori, arriva decreto su disagio giovani
News to go
Operazione antidroga, sgominata organizzazione trafficanti
News to go
Napoli, applausi e lacrime ai funerali del musicista ucciso
News to go
Ucraina, Blinken a Kiev
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza