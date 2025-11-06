138th Canton Fair: Rising Demand for At-Home Healthcare Spurs Innovation in Smart Rehab and Wellness Tech

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As populations age, health awareness grows, and digital technology advances, "at-home healthcare" has become one of the most dynamic global consumer trends. From chronic disease management to daily wellness routines, more individuals are embracing self-directed care at home. This shift is driving demand for intelligent, accessible, and personalized healthcare products, enabling a new era of decentralized medical care and lifestyle-based health consumption. This emerging trend has also been reflected at the 138th Canton Fair's Intelligent Healthcare Zone, a specialized exhibition zone set up for the first time.

Among the highlights were advanced rehabilitation systems powered by brain-computer interface (BCI) technology. These devices, from a Hangzhou-based company, are designed for stroke patients and individuals requiring upper limb rehabilitation. Utilizing neural signal acquisition and machine learning algorithms, the systems interpret muscle activity and assist users in completing upper-limb movements, enhancing neuroplasticity and recovery outcomes. With lightweight and portable exoskeleton designs tailored for home environments, these technologies represent the growing fusion of neuroscience and personalized healthcare.

The company's founder noted that the Canton Fair marks the first public debut of their products. The decision to showcase them at this global platform was driven by the scale of need it seeks to address, with more than 12 million people worldwide suffering a stroke each year, including over 4 million in China and around 8 million elsewhere. The founder expressed hope that the fair would open doors to overseas channel partners interested in innovative healthcare solutions. Through such collaborations, the company aims to make this non-invasive and relatively affordable rehabilitation technology accessible to more stroke patients around the world.

Innovations in portable medical technology are also making at-home healthcare more accessible than ever. A Sichuan-based manufacturer introduced a new range of oxygen therapy products, including an ultra-compact concentrator weighing just over one kilogram. Capable of delivering up to 90% oxygen concentration even at altitudes of 6,000 meters, the device features pulse oxygen delivery, dual high-capacity batteries, and precision respiratory sensors—bringing medical-grade oxygen therapy into everyday life.

Similarly, for diabetes patients who monitor blood glucose daily, a medical device company showcased its 4G-enabled glucose meter. Certified by the U.S. FDA, the device supports real-time data uploads via 4G networks and integrates with telemedicine and chronic disease management platforms. By automatically transmitting results to the cloud, it enables doctors to provide timely remote guidance, making continuous care possible without leaving home.

The growing prominence of at-home healthcare reflects not only a consumer preference shift but also a technological transformation in medical accessibility. The 138th Canton Fair, by showcasing these innovations, underscores how smart design, data integration, and digital wellness ecosystems are reshaping healthcare delivery. As global demand for personalized health management continues to rise, the fair provides an influential platform for introducing technologies that bridge professional medical standards with everyday consumer health needs, bringing smarter, more connected healthcare into homes.

To know more about Canton Fair, please click https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2815404/image_969985_14123492.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.