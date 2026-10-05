8th RD20 Conference to Be Held in South Africa, Its First in Africa

PRETORIA, South Africa and TOKYO, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th RD20 Conference will be held on October 19-23, 2026, in Pretoria, South Africa, hosted by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), with the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) of Japan serving as co-organizer. This will be the first RD20 Conference held on the African continent.

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Details: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202609307021-O1-1mdOj8UQ.pdf

RD20 (Research and Development 20 for Clean Energy Technologies) is an international initiative launched in 2019 under Japan's leadership to promote international R&D collaboration toward carbon neutrality. It brings together leading research institutions from G20 countries and regions to share research outcomes and knowledge, foster joint research, and strengthen partnerships among industry, academia, and government.

Under the theme "Accelerating Clean Energy Innovation: From Africa to the World," the 8th RD20 Conference will focus on clean energy technologies and international collaboration, with particular attention to issues relevant to Africa.

The program will begin on October 19 with Workshop #1, "AI for Energy," building on discussions from a workshop held in South Korea in April. On October 20, the Technical Session Plenary will feature presentations on hydrogen and energy R&D and innovation, smart grids, energy transition, and pathways to climate neutrality. Public technical sessions will address "Energy Access--Innovative Solutions for Africa" and "Synthetic Fuels." On October 21, a public session on "Critical Minerals for Energy" will be followed by a members-only workshop on "Clean Hydrogen and Its Derivatives." The Leaders Session on October 22 will be open to the public in the morning, while the afternoon program will be for members only. The conference will conclude on October 23 with members-only site visits.

Speakers at the Technical Session Plenary include representatives from South Africa's Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), the University of Corsica/CEA and CEA of France, and Fraunhofer ISE of Germany.

Public sessions will also be available online, enabling participants worldwide to join the discussions.

Overview:Dates: October 19-23, 2026Venue: CSIR International Convention Centre, Pretoria, South AfricaFormat: Hybrid (in-person and online)Host: Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)Co-organizer: National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST)Details and registrationRD20 Conference website: https://rd20.aist.go.jp/conference/

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