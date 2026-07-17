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93.07% Bifaciality Module! Tongwei Leads Intersolar Europe 2026 with Global Launch of TNC 3.0 BIFIMAX Module

17 luglio 2026 | 11.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tongwei made an impact at Intersolar Europe 2026, launching its premium technology upgrade, TNC 3.0 BIFIMAX, alongside the upgraded residential star module, TNC 2.0 G12R-48. Pairing industry-leading efficiency milestones for utility projects with aesthetic solutions for residential roofs, Tongwei demonstrated its commitment to meeting diverse, global market needs.

The Powerhouse for Utilities: TNC 3.0 BIFIMAX

The exhibition's highlight was the global debut of TNC 3.0 BIFIMAX, representing a major technical breakthrough that delivers maximum energy yield on high-reflection surfaces.

Certified by TÜV Rheinland, TNC 3.0 BIFIMAX achieves a record bifaciality rate of up to 93.07%, alongside power output up to 770W and conversion efficiency up to 24.8%.

Tailored for Residential Roofs: The Upgraded TNC 2.0 G12R-48

To meet the growing demand for premium home solar, Tongwei also unveiled the upgraded residential star product: the TNC 2.0 G12R-48. This module balances top-tier performance with home aesthetics.

By delivering both the high-yield TNC 3.0 BIFIMAX for utilities and the aesthetic TNC 2.0 G12R-48 for residential markets, Tongwei continues to provide reliable solar solutions tailored to specific energy needs.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3006493/Tongwei_Intersolar_Europe_2026.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3006494/TONGWEI_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/93-07-bifaciality-module-tongwei-leads-intersolar-europe-2026-with-global-launch-of-tnc-3-0-bifimax-module-302828437.html

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