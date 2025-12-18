circle x black
A New Industrial Benchmark: Niutech Intelligent Pyrolysis Equipment Empowering a World- Renowned Group for Chemical Recycling Project of Waste Plastic

18 dicembre 2025 | 01.54
LETTURA: 2 minuti

JINAN, China, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A well-known international group conducted rigorous worldwide evaluations on both domestic and international suppliers in the same industry. After comprehensive assessments of technological equipment's advancement, maturity, and stability, the group ultimately selected Niutech's "Next-Generation of Large-Scale Industrial Continuous Intelligent Waste Plastic Pyrolysis Technology and Complete Equipment Set". This decision led to the investment and construction of a high-end waste plastic chemical recycling plant in Vietnam.

At present, the plant has been successfully put into operation and running continuously and efficiently for several months, with all indicators of the pyrolysis products meeting expectations. The advanced technical equipment of Niutech has demonstrated outstanding safety, reliability and environmental protection performance during actual operation, earning high praise from the client. It has also verified the power of China's high-end environmental protection equipment and is another important achievement of the in-depth cooperation between Niutech and the international group in the field of waste plastic chemical recycling. Currently, the expansion preparations for the project have been basically completed, and the replication and expansion plans for other regions are also in progress.

This project takes plastic waste from industrial production as feedstock, leveraging Niutech's unique patented technology and equipment to convert waste plastics into high-quality pyrolysis oil. This pyrolysis oil is subsequently processed at the client's own chemical plants, achieving a complete chemical cycle from "waste plastic to new plastic." This approach significantly reduces carbon emissions while decreasing reliance on fossil fuels. The innovative model of integrating Niutech's technology and equipment with the coordinated development of the industry has created multiple world-firsts, providing a verifiable, replicable and scalable demonstration case for promoting the development of chemical recycling of waste plastics.

Professional creates benchmarks. The successful commissioning of this project is another significant achievement of Niutech in continuously exploring the international high-end market, following its collaboration with BASF plastics chemical recycling project in Denmark. Currently, a large-scale waste plastic pyrolysis project in the UK, adopting the same advanced technology of Niutech, is being implemented smoothly. Relying on over 30 years of technological accumulation and engineering practice experience in the pyrolysis field, Niutech has provided the partner with a full-process service covering technical solution design, core equipment manufacturing, and on-site commissioning guidance.

Website: www.niutechpyrolysis.comEmail: sales@niutech.comYoutube: @niutechpyrolysis

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2847537/Niutech_s_Large_Sale_Industrial_Continuous_Intelligent_Waste_Plastic_Pyrolysis_Production_Line.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-new-industrial-benchmark-niutech-intelligent-pyrolysis-equipment-empowering-a-world--renowned-group-for-chemical-recycling-project-of-waste-plastic-302645297.html

