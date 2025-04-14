circle x black
Lunedì 14 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 10:22
"A Touch of Wuxi" Global Premiere Showcases Enduring Legacy and Modern Dynamism of E China's Wuxi

14 aprile 2025
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WUXI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 April 2025 - This spring, Wuxi, one of China's most prosperous cities in Yangtze River Delta, has captured global attention with its stunning cherry blossom festival, drawing visitors and investors alike. Now, a new micro-documentary series, "A Touch of Wuxi" offers an intimate look at this city's blend of livability, technological prowess, and cultural heritage. Premiering on Hungary's ATV on April 14, and distributed across the world via Xinhua and AP, the series invites international audiences to explore a city where ancient traditions and modern progress intertwine.

https://youtu.be/z_IuE3MY6Hg


Wuxi's story is one of transformation and continuity. For over three millennia, it has evolved from a Zhou Dynasty settlement built around canal irrigation into a thriving commercial hub along the Grand Canal. By the 20th century, Wuxi emerged as a cornerstone of China's industrial revolution, driven by pioneering entrepreneurs who turned it into one of the nation's leading industrial centers. Today, the city continues to lead with its modern industrial clusters, blending traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology to excel in sectors ranging from textiles to advanced manufacturing.

Wuxi, a city in E China, effortlessly weaves together the tapestries of history and modernity


Wuxi's waterways and landscapes have long inspired artistic expression, from traditional Wu songs and Xiju opera to modern innovations in painting and music. These cultural threads, woven through generations, reflect the poetic spirit of Jiangnan and connect the city's past with its present.

Education and intellect have also been central to Wuxi's identity. Since the founding of Donglin Academy in the 11th century, the city has been a hub for practical learning and critical thought. This tradition continued into the modern era, as industrialists invested in education, fostering institutions that produced leaders in science, arts, and economics. Wuxi's thinkers and scholars have consistently bridged tradition and progress, shaping China's economic and intellectual landscape.

As "A Touch of Wuxi" reaches international audiences, it reveals a city where history and modernity coexist seamlessly. Wuxi is more than a chapter in China's narrative—it is a living testament to how cultural continuity and innovation can forge a vibrant future. Through its waterways, art, industry, and intellect, Wuxi invites the world to discover a legacy that remains as inspiring as it is timeless.

Source: Wuxi Information Office

Feng Pingping

Email: 452522613@qq.com

Wuxi Cina industria cultura innovazione tradizione
