Actian Launches Agentic Data Steward to Help Maintain Semantic Consistency Across Enterprise AI Systems

New AI agent embedded in the Actian Data Intelligence Platform continuously maintains semantic consistency for internal workflows, MCP-connected tools, and third-party AI agents

ROUND ROCK, Texas, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Actian, the data and AI division of HCLSoftware, today announced the Actian Data Steward Agent, a new AI agent embedded in the Actian Data Intelligence Platform to deliver a governed semantic layer and enable shared business context for enterprise AI systems, internal workflows, MCP-connected tools, and third-party AI agents. The agent automates the time-consuming work of metadata documentation, enrichment, and governance, accelerating time to value and reducing the manual effort required to build and maintain AI-ready data foundations.

According to Gartner®, "most data and analytics (D&A) leaders still fail to leverage metadata effectively, as 51% of organizations still rely on passive metadata practices, limiting their ability to unlock business value."1 Maintaining and cataloging metadata falls almost entirely on data stewards, creating a bottleneck. Gartner also reports that "these stewards often have only a small fraction of their time — typically 5% to 10% — allocated to governance tasks, including cataloging."2

As enterprises deploy more AI agents across workflows, consistent metadata becomes the foundation every agent depends on. The Data Steward Agent is embedded directly in catalog workflows, continuously updating metadata as data environments evolve.

The agent is grounded in the Actian Data Intelligence Platform's federated knowledge graph, semantic layer, data products, and data contracts. It enables both internal platform capabilities and external AI agents, including third-party systems connected via Model Context Protocol (MCP) and agent-to-agent (A2A) integrations, to operate within the same governed business context. By continuously identifying gaps, suggesting updates, and enforcing consistency, the agent reduces manual work so teams can focus on governance, validation, and building AI-ready data at scale.

How the Data Steward Agent Automates Metadata Management

Unlike AI copilots that focus on individual tasks, the Data Steward Agent applies agentic AI to cover the full scope of the data steward role, rather than automating isolated parts of it. The agent monitors the data landscape as it evolves and automates across the data catalog:

Why Data Steward Agent Suggestions Are Accurate and Governance-Ready

Using natural language processing, the Data Steward Agent grounds suggestions in lineage, usage patterns, and existing catalog context for improved accuracy. Outputs are aligned with existing data products and contracts in the platform to enable consistency and compatibility. Data stewards review and approve suggestions, focusing their effort on validation rather than creation to keep controls in place.

"As enterprises deploy interconnected AI agents across workflows, maintaining semantic consistency manually becomes operationally impossible," said Guillaume Bodet, chief product officer of Actian. "The Data Steward Agent continuously aligns metadata, business definitions, lineage, and governance context so AI systems can operate from a shared understanding of enterprise data."

The Data Steward Agent is available now as part of the Actian Data Intelligence Platform, which provides AI semantic understanding, lineage, quality indicators, business context, and conversational analytics. For more information, read the "Data Steward Agent: The Missing Layer Between AI and Context" blog or visit https://www.actian.com/data-intelligence/platform/.

Quick Reference: Actian Data Steward Agent

About Actian

Actian empowers enterprises to confidently manage and govern data at scale. Actian data management and data intelligence solutions help streamline complex data environments and accelerate the delivery of AI-ready data. Designed to be flexible, Actian solutions integrate seamlessly and perform reliably across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. Learn more about Actian, the data and AI division of HCLSoftware, at actian.com.

1 Gartner®, "How D&A Leaders Can Use Metadata for Better Business Outcomes," 13 October 2025. 2 Gartner®, "What Data Architects Need to Know Before Implementing a Data Catalog," 11 August 2025. Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Media Contacts:Jennifer HarbourPR ConsultantJennifer.Harbour@actian.com

Danielle LeeVice President – Global Analyst Relations & Public RelationsDanielle.Lee@actian.com

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