Mercoledì 09 Aprile 2025
Comunicato stampa

Advanced Therapies Europe 2025 unveils a reimagined, high-impact format: capped at 500, curated for connection

09 aprile 2025 | 10.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Therapies Europe arrives in Barcelona for the first time, taking place from 2-4 September 2025 at the Hotel Arts, Ritz-Carlton. With a bold new focus, this year's edition introduces a reimagined format: an exclusive, in-person experience, capped at just 500 attendees. With attendance strictly limited, the emphasis is on delivering high-value interactions and accelerating innovation across the field. Every element has been curated to foster deeper connections, more focused conversations and tailored content for those advancing the future of cell and gene therapies.

Set in one of Europe's fastest-growing biotech hubs, Advanced Therapies Europe will welcome decision-makers from biotech and pharma, investors, regulators, academics, solution providers and manufacturing leaders for three days of immersive content, strategic networking and purposeful deal-making.

Attendees will explore the industry's most pressing topics, including investment and market trends, manufacturing and scale-up strategies, clinical development and commercialisation, emerging technologies and the evolving global regulatory landscape. The agenda includes in-depth workshops, interactive track sessions and focused roundtables designed to encourage open dialogue and collaborative problem-solving.

Confirmed speakers include Miguel Forte, CEO of Kiji Therapeutics; Thomas Carlsen, CEO of Novo Nordisk Cellerator; Ase Rosenqvist from Johnson & Johnson's Nordic Cell Therapy Business Unit; Eleuterio Lombardo, Director of Cell Therapy Characterization at Takeda; and Angela Vollstedt, Director of Global R&D Cell & Gene Therapies Portfolio at Novartis.

Returning for 2025 are two cornerstone summits—the Women in Advanced Therapies Congress and the Investment Summit—both providing focused spaces for mentorship, innovation and strategic alignment. The Innovation Exchange also returns in a refreshed format, spotlighting breakthrough biotech companies and connecting them directly with investors shaping the future of the industry.

"We've reimagined this year's event to be even more dynamic, interactive and connection-driven," said Ingerid Sorgaard, Content Director at Phacilitate. "It's not just about delivering content—it's about facilitating the right conversations in the right settings. From curated roundtables and deep-dive workshops to rooftop networking and interactive formats, every element is designed to spark meaningful connections, fresh insights and real collaboration."

Applications to attend are now open at https://advancedtherapieseurope.phacilitate.com. With only 500 places available and Super Early Bird pricing in effect until 18 April, early application is strongly encouraged.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2656626/ATE_Panel.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2656627/ATE_Logo.jpg

Contact: Abby Cairns, Senior Marketing Manager, Phacilitate, team@phacilitate.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/advanced-therapies-europe-2025-unveils-a-reimagined-high-impact-format-capped-at-500-curated-for-connection-302419724.html

