AIC shows its latest AI server and storage platforms at Booth #1231, with AIC systems also on display at the MangoBoost and SNIA booths

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC Inc., a global leader in server and storage solutions, is exhibiting at Booth #1231 at SC26, November 16-19 at McCormick Place in Chicago. AIC is showing a system for each tier of an AI inference cluster: GPU servers, shared flash and high-density capacity storage. Partner systems are on display at the AIC booth, and AIC platforms are on display at partner booths on the show floor.

As AI inference scales, models keep more conversation context than GPU memory can hold. That context, known as the KV cache, is moving to fast shared flash close to the GPUs, with dense capacity storage behind it. At Booth #1231, AIC is showing the system it builds for each of those tiers, alongside the GPU servers that run the models.

Featured at AIC Booth #1231

AIC is also showing the J4078-02-04X 4U 78-bay 24Gb/s SAS JBOD, the CB203-CP 2U four-GPU server and other systems from its server and storage portfolio. Also at the booth is the SB103-JP, AIC's newest system, a 1U all-flash server with up to 16 E3.S PCIe Gen6 NVMe bays and a single AMD EPYC 9006 processor. Stop by Booth #1231 to check it out.

Partners at the AIC Booth

H3 Platform, a provider of PCIe and CXL composable infrastructure, is co-exhibiting inside AIC Booth #1231. A team from Equus Compute Solutions is also at the AIC booth.

AIC Across the Show Floor

"AIC has designed and manufactured server and storage platforms for 30 years," said Michael Liang, President and CEO of AIC. "At SC26 we are showing a system for each storage tier in an AI cluster, together with our GPU servers. Our partners build their own products on these platforms, and several of them are joining us this week. We look forward to meeting customers in Chicago."

"Supercomputing is where our customers come to plan their next build," said Hank Lu, Executive Vice President of AIC. "Each tier of an AI cluster needs something different, whether that is bandwidth, capacity or uptime. We are bringing a system built for each one, so engineers can see where each one fits. Bring your requirements to Booth #1231 and talk them through with our product experts."

To book time with an AIC expert during SC26, contact sales@aicipc.com.

Thank You to Our SC26 Partners

AIC thanks MangoBoost, H3 Platform and Intel for joining AIC at SC26, along with Equus Compute Solutions, JetStor, Seagate, Sandisk, Micron and SNIA.

Event Details

SC26 | November 16-19, 2026 | McCormick Place, ChicagoAIC Booth #1231Book a meeting: sales@aicipc.com

About AIC Inc.

AIC Inc. is a global leader in server and storage solutions. With 30 years of expertise in high-density storage servers, storage server barebones, GPU servers and high-performance computers, AIC has expanded into AI storage and AI edge appliances. The company's in-house capabilities in design, manufacturing, and validation ensure products are highly flexible and configurable to meet diverse form factor requirements. Headquartered in Taiwan, with US headquarters in the City of Industry, just outside of Los Angeles, AIC operates offices and facilities across the United States, Asia, and Europe. For more information, please visit www.aicipc.com or contact sales@aicipc.com.

Intel and Xeon are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. AMD and EPYC are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. MangoBoost and KESAR are trademarks of MangoBoost, Inc. PCIe is a registered trademark of PCI-SIG. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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