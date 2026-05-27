circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Anycubic Kobra X Now Available on Joybuy Across Four European Markets

27 maggio 2026 | 10.07
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic today announced that the Kobra X is now available on Joybuy, JD.com's European retail platform, across the UK, Germany, France, and the Netherlands.

CTA

As part of Joybuy's New Arrival Day campaign, the Kobra X is priced at £259 in the UK and €279 in Europe, with a complimentary four-colour filament set included. Customers can start printing immediately upon receiving the unit. The promotion is live now across UK, Germany, France, and the Netherlands.

First introduced at Formnext 2025, the Kobra X is designed for users who want multicolour printing without external colour systems or complex configuration. Its second-generation four-channel printhead keeps the molten filament path to around 30 mm, cutting colour-switching time by 30–50% and reducing purge waste by a similar margin in internal testing. Tom's Hardware called it "an excellent, entry-level four-color printer"; TechRadar described it as "a feature-packed option that's perfect for beginners and enthusiasts."

Through the Joybuy platform, the Kobra X is available to over 40 million European consumers, supported by JD.com's same-day and next-day delivery across 30+ major cities, including London, Paris, Cologne, and Amsterdam.

About Anycubic

Anycubic is a global manufacturer of desktop 3D printers and printing materials, with products spanning FDM and resin platforms. Founded in 2015, the company serves users across more than 200 countries and regions, with a product lineup that includes the Kobra and Photon series, covering entry-level to prosumer use cases in both consumer and professional segments.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2988401/image1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anycubic-kobra-x-now-available-on-joybuy-across-four-european-markets-302782866.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN68674 en US ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Nuova legge elettorale, dove eravamo rimasti? Il punto - Videonews
News to go
Conti correnti, Agenzia Entrate accelera i pignoramenti
Cartoons on the Bay, si parte con il regista de 'La Bella e La Bestia' Kirk Wise - Videonews dalla nostra inviata
News to go
Ebola, rientro in Italia per una dottoressa italiana entrata in contatto con un malato in Congo
News to go
Conti correnti: ecco quando possono scattare i controlli del fisco
Camporini critica Vannacci: "Non è appropriato per un militare fare politica in uniforme"
Il grande risiko sbarca a Venezia, Lovaglio al congresso Uilca: "Tutte le strade portano a Siena"
News to go
Sciopero 29 maggio, da scuola a sanità: i settori coinvolti dallo stop
Bombardieri apre a Orsini: "Dice che i salari sono bassi? E' un passo avanti, ma ora discutiamo di contrattazione secondo livello"
Vigilanza Rai, Floridia: "Mancata audizione Giorgetti? Dimostra che sono in difficoltà"
News to go
Ferrarelle, risultati in crescita nel 2025: +3,5% in un anno
Confindustria, Orsini: "Sui salari serve responsabilità sociale tutti" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza