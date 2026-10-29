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AOT Engages Over 50 Airlines and Airport at Routes World 2026 to Boost Thailand’s Global Connectivity

AOT Engages Over 50 Airlines and Airport at Routes World 2026 to Boost Thailand’s Global Connectivity
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29 ottobre 2026 | 16.04
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 October 2026 – Miss Paweena Jariyathitipong, President of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT), and Mr. Sirote Duangratana, Senior Executive Vice President, Business Development and Marketing, together with representatives from the Commercial and Aeronautical Business Development Department and the Corporate Strategy Department, represented AOT at Routes World 2026, held from 21–23 October 2026 in Frankfurt, Germany. The event brought together executives from airlines, airports and route development organizations worldwide.

During the event, AOT held business meetings with over 50 airlines and airports to explore opportunities to develop new routes, increase flight frequencies and strengthen commercial cooperation. Discussions highlighted market insights, Thailand's potential as an aviation destination and feasibility assessments for promising routes to support informed and timely airline decision-making.

AOT also held a ceremony to celebrate new routes launched in 2026 by Virgin Atlantic (London–Phuket), Riyadh Air (Riyadh–Bangkok) and LOT Polish Airlines (Warsaw–Bangkok). These services expand travel options and strengthen Thailand's connectivity with international markets.

Contatti:
Immediapress
comunicati@immediapress.it

Media Contact:
Miss Sawanant Yuktadatta
Director of Marketing and Business Relationship Management Division
Email : sawanant.y@airportthai.co.th

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