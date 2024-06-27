Cerca nel sito
 
Appian Appoints Manuel Melles Regional VP in France and DACH

27 giugno 2024 | 10.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Former Software AG VP joins Appian to drive partnerships and business growth in Central Europe

BERLIN, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) has appointed Manuel Melles as Regional Vice President (RVP) for Partners in Central Europe. In this position, he will lead and grow the Appian partner ecosystem in Germany, Austria, Switzerland (DACH), and France to deliver business transformation to customers through process automation.

Melles brings extensive expertise and an impressive track record to his new role at Appian. A technology industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience, he has spent the last 15 years in partner management leadership positions at large enterprise technology companies. Most recently, Melles served as Vice President of Partner Management at Software AG, where he was instrumental in successfully building and developing the partner ecosystem in the DACH region. Previously, Melles held various partner and product management roles for more than 10 years at Deutsche Telekom AG.

"We are delighted to welcome Manuel Melles to the Appian team," comments Sabine Bührer, Area Vice President Central Europe at Appian. "We are convinced that his extensive experience and strategic approach to building alliances will make a decisive contribution to strengthening our partnerships and further driving our growth in Central Europe."

Appian established its France and Germany offices in 2012. In the last five years, Appian France and DACH have grown their headcount by 110% and continue to hire. Appian works with companies and organisations to improve workflows, automate processes, unify data and optimise operations for transformative outcomes. Key industries and Appian customers include:

life sciencesfinancial servicesPublic sectorCloud Computing Compliance Criteria Catalogue (C5)

Current Appian partners in France and Germany include Accenture, Bechtle, Capgemini, Deloitte, Infosys, KPMG, PwC, Roboyo, Sollers, TCS, WNS Vurum, Wipro and more. In his new role, Melles will lead Appian's partner management team in Central Europe and collaborate closely with partners to identify business opportunities, develop joint sales strategies and increase customer satisfaction. His focus will be on building close, stable and sustainable relationships with existing and new partners to strengthen Appian's growth and new customer acquisition in Central Europe.

"The partner business is based on building and maintaining strong and lasting relationships that benefit everyone involved, especially our customers," comments Manuel Melles. "As Aristotle said, 'the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.' I am highly motivated to work with the team at Appian to build and expand the partner ecosystem in the region to create sustainable growth."

To drive business growth and deliver outstanding customer experiences with process automation with Appian, click here to explore the Appian Partner Programme.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimise even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organisations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimise operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian: LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2449263/6004221_DGR_Manuel_Melles_Appointment_EN.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2449225/Manuel_Melles__Regional_RVP_Partners_Appian_Central_Europe_3.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1948800/Appian_400px_Blank_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/appian-appoints-manuel-melles-regional-vp-in-france-and-dach-302183904.html

