circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 11:32
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Applications for the Palladium Global Science Award are now open

06 marzo 2025 | 11.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The first annual Palladium Global Science Award competition is now live, with a total prize fund of $350,000. Scientists, startups and research groups involved in the study, analysis and development of new applications for palladium have to submit their entries until 31 July 2025. The China Precious Metals Industry Committee (CPMIC) is the main partner of the competition.

The competition aims to find and support outstanding scientific and applied ideas, as well as R&D efforts looking into palladium-based materials with unique properties that could lead to new industrial applications for palladium and contribute to the development of future technologies.

Award nominations:

The prize money of the Palladium Global Science Award will be divided among the winners of each of the nominations:

Applications will be reviewed by an international panel comprising top scientists and experts from major universities and research centres around the world.

Bian Jiang, CPMIC Executive Chairman:"Palladium is important for the development of many sectors, including the high-tech and green industries. It is crucial to the precious metals industry, not only in terms of palladium's status as a strategic metal, but also because of the possibility of exploring new ways of using it. The creation of the Palladium Global Science Award provides a unique opportunity to support scientists and research groups working on innovations that can significantly influence the precious metals market and accelerate their adaptation into promising technologies."

You can apply and find out more details on the official Palladium Global Science Award website at www.palladiumaward.com.

Don't miss the chance to showcase your ideas on the global stage and become a part of the revolution that will shape the future of technology and science!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2635481/PGSA.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/applications-for-the-palladium-global-science-award-are-now-open-302394527.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT AltroAltro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
A Bruxelles il Consiglio europeo, sul tavolo riarmo Europa e Ucraina
News to go
Trump, discorso fiume al Congresso Usa: dai dazi all'Ucraina, cosa ha detto
News to go
Canada risponde a Trump: "Dazi del 25% su merci Usa"
News to go
In calo a febbraio le immatricolazioni auto in Italia
News to go
Naspi, stop ai furbetti: cosa cambia, le nuove regole
News to go
Ucraina, Trump sospende gli aiuti militari a Kiev
News to go
Von der Leyen presenta piano per riarmare l'Europa
News to go
A febbraio inflazione Eurozona cala al 2,4%
News to go
Italia-Giappone, Mattarella: "Collaborazione, amicizia e fiducia crescenti"
News to go
Rottamazione quater, 5 marzo ultimo giorno per pagare la rata
News to go
Hamas, respinta 'formulazione' Israele su estensione prima fase tregua
News to go
Donne e lavoro, ultime notizie


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza