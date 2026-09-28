Arcadis deepens Autodesk collaboration to accelerate AI and data-led delivery for clients

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, today announced an expanded collaboration with Autodesk to accelerate the use of artificial intelligence, connected data and digital workflows across the built and natural environment, whilst keeping human expertise and judgment at the center of delivery for clients. By aligning Arcadis' industry expertise and growth ambitions with Autodesk's platform innovation, the collaboration is designed to create shared value and support the long-term success of both companies.

The collaboration combines Arcadis' embedded domain expertise in design, engineering, sustainability and project delivery with Autodesk's Design and Make platform and Autodesk AI, including Autodesk Assistant, which understands geometry, engineering intent and project history. It is an accelerator of Arcadis' AI and Data & Knowledge strategy, helping the company bring its own knowledge, standards and client experience into the digital workflows where project decisions are made. One example is See Through Walls, a joint project using AI, sensor data and predictive modeling to infer the condition of what is hidden inside existing buildings, supporting material reuse, circularity and decarbonization.

For clients, this work is designed to make digital and AI-enabled delivery more practical, consistent and valuable across complex projects. Arcadis applies its asset knowledge, judgment, client standards and sector expertise needed to apply digital and AI tools to real-world challenges. That work runs on the Autodesk platform, where AI outputs can be checked against real project data and the conditions a design must meet. Together, this helps clients make better informed decisions, improve quality and resilience, reduce delivery risk, and increase productivity.

Technology alone does not create value. Adoption does. Arcadis' people remain central to how AI and digital capabilities are translated into better, reviewed and verified outcomes for clients, enabling teams to apply their expertise in new ways while improving speed, accuracy and consistency in delivery. This strategic partnership between industry leaders, stronger platform approach utilizing Arcadis domain expertise, practical AI advancements and joint research activities bring differentiated value for Arcadis clients.

Heather Polinsky, CEO, Arcadis, said: "Our clients choose Arcadis because of the knowledge, judgment and experience of our people. That expertise remains at the heart of how we create value. Working with Autodesk, we are bringing that knowledge directly into the workflows where our teams design and decide. By combining our expertise with AI, data and digital capabilities, we can help our teams work smarter, more efficiently and with greater accuracy, giving them more time to focus on the complex challenges our clients need us to solve."

Andrew Anagnost, President and CEO, Autodesk, said: "Arcadis and its strong leadership team are clearly organizing for the future, not simply adopting new technology. They understand that AI creates the most value when grounded in deep industry expertise, trusted data, and real-world context. That's how AI becomes project intelligence, helping people make better decisions and deliver better outcomes for clients."

Arcadis is connecting its own Model Context Protocol (MCP) capabilities with Autodesk Assistant, a flexible approach that lets Arcadis' knowledge, standards, and guidance be applied within AI-powered workflows while retaining full ownership of what it builds.

Arcadis' wider digital ecosystem includes partnerships with other leading organizations. Together, these capabilities support Arcadis' services model, bringing domain experts, product teams, data specialists and client teams together to redesign workflows that can create repeatable and scalable value across clients, sectors and geographies.

Existing AI and automation initiatives across Arcadis in North America and Europe, are already delivering measurable efficiencies. In one example, automation has reduced quality reviews from five days to approximately half a day, demonstrating the potential to release capacity, improve consistency, and support faster project delivery.

Arcadis creates value for clients by combining a focused group of world-class digital technology partners, including Autodesk, with fast-moving startup solution partners and Arcadis' engineering expertise. This approach enables Arcadis to integrate proven platforms with emerging innovations and sector knowledge, creating practical, well-connected solutions that improve project delivery, support better decision-making, and deliver real outcomes for customers.

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We are around 34,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. We operate in over 30 countries, and reported €4.9 billion in gross revenues for 2025. www.arcadis.com

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