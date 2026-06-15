circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

As Eurosatory opens, Sopra Steria unveils the 10 trends shaping Defence, Security and Space in Europe

15 giugno 2026 | 08.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Ten trends, one conviction: in a 'war of saturation', superiority is no longer won by the costliest weaponry alone, but by speed of processing, data and intelligent mass.

CTA

PARIS, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Eurosatory 2026 opens, and against an accelerating geopolitical backdrop, Sopra Steria, a major Tech player in Europe, is publishing its 'Defence, Security & Space' trend book, decoding the shifts that are reshaping European defence.

Its central thread: in a 'war of saturation', superiority is no longer measured by the power of platforms and software, but by the ability to decide and act faster than the adversary. For Europe's armed forces, agencies and industry, strategic autonomy is no longer a distant horizon: it has become an immediate operational imperative.

Why now: strategic value has shifted

In Ukraine as in the Levant, drones costing a few thousand euros are destroying equipment worth millions, and software updated in a matter of weeks is gaining the upper hand over systems designed to last twenty years. The figures compiled by Sopra Steria bear out this shift: $417 billion as the global cost of disinformation (15 per cent of French GDP), a ratio of 1 to 20 between an attack drone and the missile sent to intercept it, 70 to 80 per cent of Ukrainian losses caused by drones, and €800 billion in capability needs identified by the European Commission's Readiness 2030 plan.

The trend book identifies ten trends grouped around three imperatives:

These trends describe what is already unfolding in the theatres of operations. The only question that remains is one of tempo.

How do you keep the advantage?

The answer lies less in a catalogue of technologies than in the ability to connect systems, data and players […]

Read more

Media contact:  Aurélien Flaugnatti, aurelien.flaugnatti@soprasteria.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/as-eurosatory-opens-sopra-steria-unveils-the-10-trends-shaping-defence-security-and-space-in-europe-302799269.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN82665 en US Altro Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Caritas: "Mai assistite così tante famiglie"
News to go
Meteo, in arrivo fase di caldo intenso: le previsioni
G7, Macron accoglie Meloni a Evian: il saluto social sulle note di 'Felicità' - Video
Achille Lauro omaggia vittime di Crans-Montana a San Siro - Video
"Senza Maschera. L'ascesa social di Giorgia Meloni", presentazione del libro di Tommaso Longobardi - Video
Donzelli (Fdi): "Vannacci? Chi vota contro Meloni non è un alleato" - Video
News to go
Posti di lavoro e tagli 'causa' IA, quali sono i profili più a rischio
Kiev, Zelensky tra le macerie del monastero colpito: "Attacco deliberato di droni russi"
Maturità, dagli esperti arriva il toto-tema - Video
News to go
Limite popolazione a 10 milioni, Svizzera respinge referendum
Mondiali 2026, il medico-fisiatra: "Non solo traumi al ginocchio, ecco gli infortuni più frequenti"
Una statua per Alberto Sordi, a Roma l'inaugurazione del monumento - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza