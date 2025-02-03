circle x black
Bill Goetz Joins Depot Connect International (DCI) Board of Directors

04 febbraio 2025
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Depot Connect International (DCI) proudly announces the appointment of Bill Goetz to its Board of Directors. With an outstanding career encompassing leadership roles in Fortune 100 companies and private equity-backed organizations, Bill brings extensive expertise in driving sustainable growth, leading organizational transformations, and achieving excellence in operations, marketing, and sales.

Bill currently serves on the Board of Directors for Vestis Corporation and is a National Board Trustee for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of DYMA Brands, where he successfully led the company's turnaround and completed a major transaction in 2024.

Throughout his extensive career, Bill has held pivotal leadership roles, including Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Sysco Corporation, where he managed a $22 billion national accounts business and implemented transformative sales and marketing strategies. He also served as President & Chief Marketing Officer at Cintas, leading key customer segments and driving product and service innovation. Following his retirement from DYMA Brands, Bill has focused on strategic leadership roles and philanthropic endeavors.

Chris Synek, CEO of Depot Connect International, expressed his enthusiasm:"We are thrilled to welcome Bill Goetz to our Board of Directors. His proven ability to transform organizations, develop world-class talent, and deliver superior business results aligns perfectly with our vision for ONE DCI. Bill's leadership and strategic insight will be invaluable as we continue to grow and strengthen our global presence."

Bill's career is marked by his expertise in restructuring, strategic planning, process improvement, and building high-performing cultures. He is widely recognized for his ability to drive innovation and execute strategies that deliver measurable business outcomes.

"I am honored to join DCI's Board of Directors at such a pivotal time in the company's journey," said Bill Goetz. "DCI's commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and global connectivity resonates deeply with me, and I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success and transformation."

Bill's appointment reflects DCI's ongoing commitment to attracting top-tier talent to support its growth and operational goals. His leadership will undoubtedly contribute to achieving the company's vision of ONE DCI—an interconnected, innovative, and high-performing organization.

About Depot Connect International (DCI)

Depot Connect International (DCI) is a global leader in depot and intermodal services, specializing in providing best-in-class solutions for container cleaning, maintenance, and repair. With a commitment to operational excellence and sustainability, DCI continues to redefine industry standards through its integrated approach, prioritizing safety, quality, and environmental stewardship.

For Media Inquiries:Mike ElwoodVice President Marketing & ESG 416-953-4134mike.elwood@depotconnect.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611837/DCI_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611838/Bill_Goetz.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bill-goetz-joins-depot-connect-international-dci-board-of-directors-302366870.html

