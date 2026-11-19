MUMBAI, India and MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Birla Carbon today inaugurated its new 120 kMT carbon black manufacturing plant in Rayong, Thailand. The facility establishes Birla Carbon Thailand as the largest producer of carbon black in Asia outside China. The facility will produce high-quality carbon black grades for use across tires, MRGs, and specialty material applications.

The investment strengthens Birla Carbon's manufacturing presence in the rapidly growing Asian market, supporting greater product availability, improved delivery responsiveness, and a more secure regional supply. The company chose Rayong for its strategic proximity to key customers, enabling improved service, lower logistics costs, and greater supply chain efficiency also in Thailand. Together with the 275 kMT Angthong facility, Birla Carbon's largest operational facility globally, the new 120 kMT Rayong plant strengthens Thailand's role as a manufacturing base for the company's continued growth in Asia.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, said, "Thailand was the first country in which the Aditya Birla Group established an overseas operation more than five decades ago. Since then, we have been a leading player across carbon black, cellulosic fibres, textiles, and chemicals industries in the country. The new Rayong facility reflects our continued confidence in the country's talent and manufacturing capabilities and represents another chapter in our long-standing association with the country and growing economic partnership between India and Thailand."

"The Rayong plant gives us a strong base in Southeast Asia, where demand and our customer base are both growing. By bringing manufacturing capacity closer to our customers, the facility strengthens our ability to support their requirements today and grow alongside them over the long term," said Dilip Gaur, Director, Aditya Birla Group, and Director, Birla Carbon.

Sharing his thoughts on the milestone, John Loudermilk, President and Chief Executive Officer, Birla Carbon, said, "Rayong represents an important addition to our global manufacturing network and brings us closer to our vision to 'be the clear leader in our industry'. At the same time, this investment is fundamentally driven by our customers. The facility strengthens our regional manufacturing capacity, enabling us to provide more secure supply and responsive service as customers expand across a wide variety of applications."

The Rayong plant has an installed capacity of 120 kMT with the potential to expand to 240 kMT. The plant will be equipped with advanced energy-recovery and emissions-control technologies, the facility will use tail gas from the manufacturing process to generate steam and electricity. It also incorporates sulphur oxide (SOx) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions-control systems, reflecting Birla Carbon's commitment to responsible operations.

The Rayong facility advances Birla Carbon's global expansion strategy and its commitment to building manufacturing capacity in line with customer requirements and regional demand.

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