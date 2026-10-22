circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Blokees Exhibits 900+ Products at 2026 China Toy Expo, Continuing to Advance Product Competitiveness

Segui Adnkronos su Google
22 ottobre 2026 | 04.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 21 to 23, Assembly Character Toys Brand Blokees exhibited more than 900 products at the 2026 China Toy Expo, spanning its two core categories, Blokees Model Kits and BLOKEES WHEELS, and highlighting its expanding product portfolio driven by continuous innovation.

For hero collectors, Blokees exhibited nearly 40 products across HERO5, HERO8, HERO10 and other series, covering global IPs including Ultraman, Kamen Rider, Transformers and Mega Man, as well as original IP Hero Infinity. More than 30 products made their debut, including Mega Man HERO10 Series 1, marking the IP's first commercialization within the HERO10 series.

For model kit collectors, Blokees exhibited nearly 50 products from Champion, Champion Lite, Fantastic and Legend, covering 13 global IPs including Transformers, Saint Seiya, Naruto, Hatsune Miku and Pokémon, as well as Hero Infinity. Nearly 10 new products made their debut.

Blokees also exhibited DaaLaMode, integrating articulation and outfit customization, and TERRAVENTURE, an animal-themed series based on Jurassic World. Four TERRAVENTURE products made their debut, further expanding the portfolio.

BLOKEES WHEELS featured its C, E and S series, combining assembly, play, collecting and customization. Transformers C05 and CT04 made their debut in full-color prototypes, following their previous appearance as gray prototypes at Wonder Festival and demonstrating their evolution from design concepts to final product forms.

Blokees continues to strengthen its innovation capabilities through R&D. As of June 30, 2026, the company held 559 granted domestic patents, 25 granted overseas patents and 85 domestic invention patents.

Through BFC (Blokees Family Creator), Blokees extends product experiences into creation and sharing. The fourth BFC Creation Contest in 2026 has reached 22 countries and regions, with selected creator works exhibited at the expo.

Guided by "Universally appealing, Stepwise pricing, Globally promoting," Blokees will continue combining innovative R&D with global IPs to deliver richer products and experiences for players worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blokees-exhibits-900-products-at-2026-china-toy-expo-continuing-to-advance-product-competitiveness-302915504.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Vedi anche
Scamarcio: "Proteste al Sud? Hanno ragione da vendere, servono misure serie e urgenti" - Video
Julianne Moore: "Quella volta che sul set non ho confessato di non saper guidare" - Video
Jesse Eisenberg: "Elezioni Midterm Usa? Sono a disagio a parlarne" - Video
Tir carico di elettrodomestici a fuoco in autostrada nel Veneziano, lunghe code sull'A4 - Video
Protesta tir, benzinai a secco e distribuzione carburanti a rischio - Video
Festa Cinema di Roma: il trailer esilarante di 'Cambogia', film d'esordio di Valerio Lundini
News to go
Dal governo 480 milioni, ma la protesta dei tir continua
"Presidente, lei è un benefattore come Trump": Witkoff e l'omaggio a Putin - Video
Continua la protesta di autotrasportatori e agricoltori, corteo rumoroso di tir e trattori a Campobasso - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, giorno 9: protagonisti la star Julianne Moore e Valerio Lundini - Videonews dalla nostra inviata
La notte londinese di Cremonini: sul palco Salmo, Fibra e Malika per presentare 'Amateur' - Video
"Teniamo distinti violenti e chi manifesta per i diritti", la risposta di Ghali sugli scontri di Milano - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza