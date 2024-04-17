Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 17 Aprile 2024
BLUETTI Launches Solar+ Program in Germany, Offering Up to 400,000 Euros in Cash Subsidies for Powering Home and EV with Solar

17 aprile 2024 | 12.38
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a pioneer in renewable energy storage solutions, is introducing the Solar + program to Germany, an incentive-based initiative for households installing home solar generation with battery energy storage and EV chargers. It aims to make sustainable living more accessible and affordable, cutting energy costs and environmental impact.

The subsidy amount varies based on the size of the solar array and the battery capacity installed. Customers can get the subsidy right after ordering and enjoy more savings in addition to the KFW442 subsidy. To ensure equitable distribution, the program is initially limited to 100 spots, with applications open from now until June 30.

"We're excited to bring Solar+ to Germany, empowering homeowners to power their homes and vehicles with solar energy. It's good for their wallets and the planet," says BLUETTI spokesperson William Liu. " And with generous subsidies and seamless installation, we're making sustainable energy solutions more accessible to all."

BLUETTI's Solar+ program offers a streamlined home energy storage solution, covering equipment, design, application, installation, and financial planning, all in an efficient, affordable, and hassle-free manner. Customers only need to interact with a single brand to access a comprehensive home power system.

The power system includes rooftop solar panels, scalable energy storage, and EV chargers, offering users a simple approach to generating, storing, and using their own solar energy.  Homeowners can customize their energy storage capacity from 4.9 kWh to 39.6 kWh, storing excess solar energy for cost-effective EV charging or nighttime peak use. The EV chargers are compatible with 95% of EV models, including Tesla.

"Our power equipment has obtained all necessary certifications, such as CE and ICE, and we have partnered with over 300 installation companies across Germany for prompt and dependable services. All users need to do is communicate their needs, and we'll handle the rest. Going solar has never been simpler." William adds. 

About BLUETTICommitted to a sustainable future, BLUETTI provides affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI has empowered over 100,000 African families in off-grid regions. With a dedication to innovation and addressing customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader across more than 100 countries worldwide.

https://de.bluettipower.eu/pages/solar-plus

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2388124/Bluetti_EP600.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluetti-launches-solar-program-in-germany-offering-up-to-400-000-euros-in-cash-subsidies-for-powering-home-and-ev-with-solar-302119366.html

articoli
in Evidenza