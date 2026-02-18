circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Bulat Utemuratov Foundation and RAOUL Charity Foundation Launch Supported Employment Program for Young People with Autism in Kazakhstan

18 febbraio 2026 | 16.32
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation and RAOUL Charity Foundation have launched a new supported employment program aimed at developing a structured pathway into the workforce for young people with autism in Kazakhstan.

The program seeks to establish a practical and scalable model enabling young people on the autism spectrum to enter and succeed in professional environments. It will expand access to meaningful employment opportunities, strengthen specialist expertise, and introduce internationally recognized supported employment practices into Kazakhstan's social services system.

 

 

"For us, this program represents an important next step in strengthening opportunities for young people with autism in Kazakhstan," said Ainur Karbozova, CEO of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation. "As they transition into adulthood, employment becomes one of the most significant challenges. Our objective is to develop a sustainable model that enables them to realize their potential while supporting employers in building inclusive workplaces."

RAOUL Charity Foundation will serve as the program's methodological and training partner, drawing on its international expertise in supported employment to adapt global best practices locally, train job coaches, provide supervision, and support monitoring and quality frameworks.

"This partnership is about turning long-term support into long-term opportunity," said Mikhail Krivonos, international partner at RAOUL Charity Foundation. "We believe in people's abilities and potential. Together, we want sustainable employment to become a realistic and achievable stage in the lives of young people with autism in Kazakhstan."

The pilot of the program will engage young people with autism and employers across telecommunications, retail, services, logistics, and other sectors. It's implemented with methodological support from the RAOUL Charity Foundation, in partnership with Beeline Kazakhstan and the Association of Social Innovators. Participants will receive individual assessments, tailored training, and professional profiling aligned with real vacancies, and supported entry into the open labor market.

Since 2015, the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation has built a nationwide system of support for children with autism and their families. Through its network of 13 Asyl Miras centers operating in 12 cities, the Foundation has supported more than 20,000 children over the past decade. The new employment program extends this long-term commitment into adulthood, focusing on lasting social and professional inclusion. As it develops, partners plan to share results and insights, aiming to scale the model across other regions of Kazakhstan.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916021/Bulat_Utemuratov_Foundation_x_RAOUL.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2556772/5813238/BUF_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bulat-utemuratov-foundation-and-raoul-charity-foundation-launch-supported-employment-program-for-young-people-with-autism-in-kazakhstan-302691681.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN90594 en US Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA AltroAltro Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Italia-Albania, Tajani oggi a Tirana per il Corridoio VIII: le videonews dal nostro inviato
News to go
Cdm il 18 febbraio, sul tavolo anche il decreto Bollette
News to go
Turismo da record in Italia: quasi mezzo miliardo di visitatori nel 2025
Milano Cortina, Coventry: "Storia di Federica Brignone sia di ispirazione" - Video
Dazi, Ubaldo Pantani e l'imitazione di Del Vecchio: i consigli sui dazi - Video
News to go
Sciopero del trasporto aereo il 26 febbraio
News to go
Decreto Flussi 2026, oggi il click day
Papa Leone XIV a Ostia, l'incontro con i ragazzi: "Voi siete la speranza" - Video
Addis Abeba, le sfide di Giorgia Meloni dal summit - Videonews dal nostro inviato
Milano Cortina, l'Italia femminile hockey a Casa Italia: "Emozioni indimenticabili" - Video
Malan: "Gratteri senta parole Barbera e si scusi con gli italiani" - Video
News to go
Riviera del Gigante, costa teramana nuovo modello di sviluppo condiviso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza