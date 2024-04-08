Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 08 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 16:59
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Bulat Utemuratov Foundation supports World Autism Awareness Day with initiatives across Kazakhstan

08 aprile 2024 | 16.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 2 April, the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation marked World Autism Day by announcing it would be using the month to raise awareness of autism. This initiative forms part of its wider mission to develop and implement a progressive support system to improve the quality of life of children with autism spectrum disorders (ASD).

 

 

Over the month of April, the Foundation's Asyl Miras Autism Centers, which operate in 12 cities across Kazakhstan, will hold open days to educate visitors about ASD. Activities will include site tours for those who want to learn about ASD, including regional state officials, activists, and others. Additionally, there will be practical seminars for parents, teachers and specialists across the health, social welfare, and education sectors.

Marat Aitmagambetov, Director of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation said, "In recent years we have seen an increase in parents requesting autism diagnostic consultations for their children. This growth in awareness among parents is a positive trend, as there is a direct correlation between early autism detection and higher chances of a child's successful integration into society."

Over the last decade, around 16,000 families raising children with ASD have used the services of the centers, and most recently the Foundation launched three new Asyl Miras Centers in Karaganda, Astana and Semey, where all the services are provided free of charge. The Foundation's resource center which was established in 2022 oversees the activities of the autism centers and is responsible for providing support and training to social workers.

Further, the Foundation has also placed video ads on billboards across the country aimed at educating the public on the early diagnosis of autism and will conduct trainings for airports' personnel so ground staff can identify passengers with ASD and create an inclusive environment.

According to the World Health Organization, around 1 in 100 children has autism, and there remains an urgent need to correct the misconception that autism is a disease, rather than a condition that can be managed through educational and training programs. Effective ASD management can significantly improve the social skills of children with the condition, and the Foundation remains committed to supporting Kazakhstanis with autism.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4N1fIogYZ_4Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200082/4636006/Bulat_Utemuratov_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bulat-utemuratov-foundation-supports-world-autism-awareness-day-with-initiatives-across-kazakhstan-302110500.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere ICT Altro Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza support system marked World Autism Day initiatives across Kazakhstan Kazakistan
Vedi anche
Stellantis, Tajani: "Ha vincoli di coscienza, investa in Italia"
Fiorella Mannoia compie 70 anni: da Cortellesi a Turci, gli auguri di amici e colleghi - Video
Chiara Colosimo risponde alle 3 domande dell'Adnkronos
Terremoto a Taiwan, tremano ponti e palazzi - Video
Forte terremoto a Taiwan, il palazzo collassa e resta in bilico - Video
News to go
Pasqua tra religione e tradizioni culinarie
News to go
Uova star della settimana di Pasqua
News to go
Sportelli bancari, sempre meno in Italia
News to go
Ora legale 2024, ecco quando spostare le lancette
News to go
Meteo, che tempo farà a Pasqua
News to go
Sciopero dei supermercati alla vigilia di Pasqua
News to go
Denatalità, ginecologi: "Con questo trend nel 2225 nascerà l'ultimo italiano"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza