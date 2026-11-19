ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation has been honored with two Gold awards at the 2026 Globee® Awards for Impact. Achieving the highest possible recognition, the Foundation also earned the prestigious "Best of Category" distinction in both of its nominated categories.

The Foundation secured its first Gold in the 'Achievement in Public Service & Government Impact' category for its "Autism. One World for All" program. Since 2015, the Foundation has pioneered the integration of support for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) into Kazakhstan's national inclusive education system. Today, its network of 13 "Asyl Miras" Autism Centers spans 12 cities, providing evidence-based, specialized interventions to over 17,500 children and training more than 300 professionals.

The second Gold award, in the 'Achievement in Community Outreach & Local Impact' category, recognizes the Foundation's sustainable and scalable initiatives executed in 2025 and 2026. These projects focus on developing critical social infrastructure, supporting local communities, and advancing grassroots inclusive initiatives.

Dr. Almaz Sharman, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation, said: "Today, philanthropy is judged by the sustainable change it creates, not merely by volume of aid. It is vital that our projects strengthen existing systems, develop professional expertise, and create models capable of long-term scalability. This approach enables private philanthropy to make a genuine, lasting contribution to the country's development."

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2003, the Globee® Awards celebrate organizations driving positive, measurable change. To achieve Gold, nominees must receive exceptionally high ratings from independent international experts.

Ainur Karbozova, CEO of the Foundation, added: "These awards are not just international recognition of our work; they confirm the maturity of systemic philanthropy in Kazakhstan. For us, it is vital to not simply deliver high-impact projects but to more broadly foster a culture of sustainable, responsible charity across the country."

These accolades build on a strong track record of recent international recognition, including prestigious honors from the EUROBAK Awards and the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Kazakhstan for healthcare, infrastructure development, and community service.

Founded in 2014 by Kazakhstani entrepreneur and philanthropist Bulat Utemuratov, the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation has allocated over $250 million to initiatives in healthcare, education, environmental protection, culture, and disaster relief.

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