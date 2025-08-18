Can-Am Launches New Generation Traxter Side-by-Side, Engineered to Outperform

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Can-Am, iconic brand of BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO), is changing the utility and recreational side-by-side landscape with the next generation of its Can-Am Traxter model. Trusted by farmers, ranchers and riders across the world, the Traxter is renowned for its power and skill to turn work and play into one. For 2026, this iconic workhorse receives a ground-up overhaul, further solidifying its position as one of the most capable, versatile and reliable utility-recreational side-by-sides on the market.

"At Can-Am, we know that the clock never stops for the farmers, ranchers and builders around the world," said Julie Tourville, Director, Global Marketing, Can-Am Off-Road at BRP. "This new Traxter platform is built to prove it and match the unstoppable spirit of our hardworking customers. From managing farmland, to running a job site, or escaping to the backcountry, the new generation Traxter is all about bringing true value to our riders with practical and best-in-class features, industry-leading technology and reliable performance that they can count on to help them get the job done and beyond."

PowertrainAt the core of the next-generation Can-Am Traxter is an all-new HD11 999cc inline three-cylinder Rotax ACE engine, boasting 95 horsepower and 70 lb-ft of torque. The HD11 powerplant is paired with an all-new continuously variable transmission (CVT) and pDrive primary clutch that are designed to put power to the ground with precision and improve low-speed power delivery, while enhancing reliability. With three new selectable drive modes – Normal, Work and Sport – the engine optimizes performance for the toughest tasks, from towing heavy loads to conquering some of the most demanding terrains.

A new intake system promotes airflow to bolster engine performance, while an updated cooling system manages engine temperature and enhances heating and ventilation performance. The 2026 Traxter HD11 and MAX HD11 packages are equipped with an Open-4Lok front differential with ABS system to maximize traction in most conditions.

The new Traxter continues to lead the way with best-in-class payload, towing and cargo capacity, and it now comes equipped with a new, larger 45 L. fuel tank that enables longer days on the job or trail.

Suspension and ChassisA best-in-class powertrain demands a suspension package and chassis that are up to the task. The 2026 Traxter features new suspension geometry with a 165 cm design and 50% larger arched double A-arms. The suspension and steering components are more robust and are assembled with double-bonded bushings, an industry first, for reduced maintenance and a quieter ride. The chassis has also been toughened up for the most demanding work and play scenarios, including improved ROPS. These changes not only increase toughness but also deliver sharper, more stable handling and advanced suspension performance even when the vehicle is loaded down with tools and gear. The Traxter features 30.5 cm of front and rear suspension travel with 35.6 cm of ground clearance, which are best in class. The turning radius has also been reduced, making tight maneuvers easier than ever.

Finally, the new, larger 262 mm front brake rotors are gripped by 32 mm hydraulic twin piston calipers and new brake pads, providing confidence-inspiring stopping power, even under heavy loads.

Workability and Rider ExperienceWorking harder and smarter than ever before, the 2026 Traxter offers comfort when riders want it and next-level capability when they need it. The ergonomics start with the largest cab in its class and 8% more leg room than the closest competition. Plus, the adjustable quick tilt steering wheel allows for convenient ingress and egress, while the backrest angle and seat foam have been revised for greater comfort and support.

With over 200 accessories available to choose from, riders can customize their Traxter to best suit their riding style and work needs. From convenient LinQ cargo boxes, to the new integrated plow mount and intuitive SMART accessories, this workhorse is a blank canvas ready for personalization. When it comes to outfitting the 2026 Traxter with electronic accessories or powering tools and equipment, the new charging system produces 1700 Watts, doubling the output of the previous generation.

To enhance the rider's line of sight in low-light conditions, the 2026 Traxter features new LED headlights that produce 45% more output than the previous version. In addition, new LED rear lights include backup lights that turn on while in reverse.

Designed with the rider in mind, the new Traxter offers convenient access to service points, and it has some of the longest service intervals and lowest maintenance costs in the industry. This means less downtime for repairs and more time on the trail or taking on tough jobs.

Vehicle LineupThe 2026 Traxter HD11 has two model configurations: the Traxter XU HD11 and Traxter MAX XU HD11, both equipped with ABS.

About BRPBRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$7.8 billion from over 130 countries and employed approximately 16,500 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2025.

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

