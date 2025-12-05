circle x black
CCTV+: Encountering Hehe Culture

05 dicembre 2025 | 10.23
BEIJING, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2025 Hehe Culture Forum, Mr. Pino Arlacchi, former Under Secretary-general of the United Nations and senior advisor of Eu-Asia Centre, visited Tiantai County in Taizhou City, Zhejiang Province, embarking on his exploration of Hehe Culture. What experiences will the birthplace of Hehe Culture offer this foreign friend?

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839350/20251203.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-encountering-hehe-culture-302633919.html

