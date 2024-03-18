Celebrating The Best Innovation in EV Transition In Ireland

LONDON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geotab was proud to support the inaugural Irish EV awards last week, which showcased best practices in EV transition in Ireland. Three of our partners received awards at the event for their contribution to the shift to zero emission vehicles and helping to deliver on Ireland's climate action targets.

SIRO, the wholesale broadband operator, was recognised for the Best EV Fleet Transition Project (Under 50 Vehicles) on the night. Working with Nevo, Geotab has supplied SIRO with telematics technology to provide the company with insights to assist with their efforts in reducing fuel costs and emissions, evaluating environmental performance over time, and identifying opportunities for improvement. We are delighted to have played a role in helping SIRO secure this award.

Another Geotab partner was recognised on the night, when NiftiBusiness won the EV Leasing Company of the Year category. NiftiBusiness has helped an increasing number of businesses switch to electric vehicles and has actively championed the benefits of lower carbon emissions and cost efficiencies of zero emission vehicles. In addition to supplying vehicles, the company also assists its clients with all aspects of fleet management to enable them can focus on their business. Geotab is proud to be able to provide the solutions to help NiftiBusiness' clients make the switch.

And finally, Weev was also recognised as Chargepoint Operator of the Year. Our work with Weev has enabled the company to provide insights to its clients that help them build EV infrastructure that meets their needs. The company plays a foundational role in giving businesses the confidence to make the switch to EVs and it was fantastic to see them recognised at the awards.

Congratulations to all the winners and entrants to the EV Awards. As a sponsor, it has been an honour to help bring the awards to life and we look forward to next year's event with a range of companies ready to set the bar even higher in terms of delivering a cleaner, greener Ireland.

