circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale di Immediapress

Central Europe Technologies recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Romania for 2025

02 luglio 2025 | 16.44
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA- Media OutReach Newswire - 2 July 2025 – Central Europe Technologies has been officially recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Romania for 2025. Central Europe Technologies is a Shared Service Center for BNP Paribas Group, providing IT, Operations and Risk expertise to BNP Paribas Personal Finance entities and beyond, reaching millions of users worldwide. This prestigious certification reflects the organization's unwavering commitment to fostering a positive, inclusive, and high-performing workplace environment.

Commenting on the achievement, Brigitte Doguet, CEO of Central Europe Technologies, said:

"We are incredibly proud to receive the Best Places to Work certification. This is a significant milestone for Central Europe Technologies as it reflects our deep commitment to fostering a culture where employees feel engaged, valued, and empowered to grow. This recognition reinforces our position as an employer of choice and directly supports our commitment to delivering meaningful value and consistent excellence to our clients, because engaged teams deliver exceptional results."

Florenta Hamzu, HR Director at Central Europe Technologies, added:

"At Central Europe Technologies, our greatest strength lies in our people: their passion, creativity, and drive are what shape our culture every day. Being named one of the Best Places to Work is more than a recognition—it's a celebration of the environment we've built together, where individuals are encouraged to grow, contribute meaningfully, and bring their whole selves to work. Our people are the foundation of our success, and we remain deeply committed to creating a workplace where they feel inspired and supported every step of the way."

The Best Places to Work certification is a highly sought-after achievement that recognizes organizations demonstrating excellence in employee experience and workplace culture. By earning this distinction, Central Europe Technologies reinforces its position as an employer of choice within the Romanian market.

For more information about Central Europe Technologies, please visit: https://personal-finance.bnpparibas/en/

For more information about the certification program, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org .

Contatti:
Best Places to Work
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/best-places-to-work-program/
Twitter: http://www.twitter/bptw4
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bptw4all/

COMUNICATO STAMPA SPONSORIZZATO: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dal soggetto che lo emette. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Best Places to Work in Romania Shared Service Center IT Operations Risk expertise
Vedi anche
Max Giusti a Wimbledon per Sinner: "Ci sono 90 gradi..." - Video
Ecobonus e bonus casa, Enea: online portale per invio dati 2025
Trump e l'insulto a Biden: "Quel figlio di put...." - Video
Antimafia, siglato protocollo con TikTok contro contenuti che esaltano criminalità
Trump inaugura 'Alcatraz' per migranti: "Per scappare da alligatori, correte a zig-zag" - Video
News to go
Dazi, Ue e Usa verso accordo: si stringe sul 10%
Trump e l'ultima minaccia a Musk: "Lo deporto? Vediamo" - Video
Raid a Gaza, strage in un internet café sul mare
Fecondazione e natalità, esperti a congresso a Parigi: videonews della nostra inviata
Israele, Trump: "Fate accordo a Gaza, riportate indietro gli ostaggi
News to go
Allerta caldo in Italia, le città da bollino rosso
News to go
Ogni anno in Italia oltre 300 morti per annegamento


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza