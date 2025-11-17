China's Dialysis Industry Leader to Showcase Cutting-Edge Solutions at MEDICA 2025

CHONGQING, China, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SWS Medical, a leading provider of blood purification solutions in China, is set to demonstrate its innovative products at MEDICA 2025 in Düsseldorf, Germany, from November 17 to 21 (Hall 11/E14). As one the world's largest trade fairs, MEDICA offers a platform for SWS to highlight its commitment to advancing patient care through innovative technology. SWS will also participate in the China (Chongqing)–Germany (Düsseldorf) Healthcare Conference to showcase China's smart blood-purification solutions.

With over twenty years of industry expertise, SWS Medical (SWS Hemodialysis Care Co., Ltd.) has established a strong international presence, with over 10,000 machines installed internationally, making it China's top exporter of dialysis equipment to over 100 countries and holding more than 300 patents. SWS dominates the Chinese market in both continuous blood-purification devices and dialysis machines, with market shares of 18% and 20% respectively from January to October 2025. Renowned for reliable, affordable, and technologically advanced blood purification solutions, SWS maintains strategic partnerships worldwide, including key collaborations in Düsseldorf.

At MEDICA, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the SWS's comprehensive product portfolio, designed to improve treatment outcomes and workflow efficiency. Highlights include:

Based in Chongqing, SWS Medical, is a prominent global provider of innovative medical products and services. Its offerings include advanced blood purification devices, high-quality disposables, intelligent dialysis management system, and a network of dialysis centers. SWS is uniquely positioned with a comprehensive blood purification industrial chain, chairs the China Blood Purification Industry Technology Innovation Strategic Alliance and leads the development of national and industry standards. Publicly traded on the STAR Market (SSE: 688410), its devices hold CE markings and comply with ISO 13485:2016 standards.

