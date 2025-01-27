Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 27 Gennaio 2025
Aggiornato: 09:13
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Circle K's European stores launch Kindness Week 2025: Promoting Safe and Respectful Work Environments

27 gennaio 2025 | 07.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Circle K marks its third year promoting workplace kindness with Kindness Week, running from January 25-31, 2025, across the company's European store network.

LAVAL, QC, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of Kindness Day over the past two years, Circle K is launching a full week of kindness campaigns across its European store network, with local activities designed to promote mutual respect and foster a safe, inclusive work environment for all. These include customer-focused recognition, such as "pay it forward" in which customers treat the next person to a free coffee, as well as rewarding kind customers through awards and in-store acknowledgements.

"While most customers treat our team members with respect, a small percentage engage in negative behavior, ranging from verbal harassment to assaults. Kindness Week is our annual effort to remind customers about the importance of respect while recognizing those who show kindness. We're doubling down on this effort with a full week of activity. Over the last three years, we've heard countless stories from our store team members about how this initiative makes them feel heard. Their feedback is a powerful reminder of why we continue this important campaign.," says Preben Kristiansen, Head of HR Europe.

Harassment in the workplace remains a persistent challenge for many customer-facing industries – including Circle K, where approximately one-third of European store team members surveyed in 2024 reported that they have experienced harassment from customers. The company's efforts to address harassment go beyond Kindness Days and, over the past three years, it has implemented a range of measures to ensure team members feel safe and supported at work.

Initiatives include:

These efforts are part of the company's global commitment to combat workplace harassment while promoting positive customer interactions.

Questions from media - Media Relations: Lisa Koenig, Global Communications, Tel: (450) 662-6632, ext. 6611, communication@couche-tard.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605960/Alimentation_Couche_Tard_Inc__Circle_K_s_European_stores_launch.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605961/Alimentation_Couche_Tard_Inc__Circle_K_s_European_stores_launch.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/circle-ks-european-stores-launch-kindness-week-2025-promoting-safe-and-respectful-work-environments-302360100.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Altro Alimentazione Energia Energia Alimentazione Politica_E_PA Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus animali domestici 2025, cos'è e i requisiti per richiederlo
News to go
Pensione febbraio 2025, quale sarà l'aumento
News to go
Iscrizione scuola 2025-2026, domande fino al 10 febbraio
News to go
Autonomia, Consulta boccia referendum. Sì a quesiti su lavoro ed extracomunitari
News to go
Von der Leyen a Davos: "Europa deve cambiare marcia"
News to go
I figli di Berlusconi non vendono più Villa Grande a Roma
News to go
Ucraina, Cremlino: "Minacce di Trump? Nulla di nuovo"
News to go
Bonus asilo nido 2025, requisiti e come fare domanda
News to go
Traffico di cocaina dalla Colombia all'Italia: 10 arresti
News to go
Dazi, Pechino a Trump: "Difenderemo gli interessi nazionali"
News to go
Retribuzione in Italia, media lorda annua pari a 37.302 euro
News to go
Caos treni, Salvini oggi in Senato per l'informativa urgente


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza