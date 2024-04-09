Consip Taps DXC Technology to Digitally Transform Italian National Healthcare Sector

DXC to modernize data analytics and application services as part of Italian National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR)

ROME, Italy, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology(NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has signed a framework agreement with Consip to digitally transform the Italian public healthcare sector.

Consip is the procurement arm of the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF). It operates as Italy's central purchasing body, supporting government organizations in their procurement activities and helping to direct complex and innovative transformation projects.

As part of the agreement, DXC will modernize Italy's public healthcare information systems to maximize data analytics capabilities. Deploying innovative and advanced analytics solutions, including artificial intelligence, national healthcare organizations will be able to efficiently manage citizen and patient data, improving their experiences and delivering greater value for public services.

"The public healthcare sector has an ever-growing volume of data, applications and systems that need to be carefully managed," said Nicola Mangia, Italy Public Sector General Manager at DXC Technology. "We are helping to develop new models of healthcare services and infrastructure. These will synergize the public and private healthcare sectors and emphasize citizen experiences at the heart of the solution."

The Consip Framework Agreement is part of the Italian Government's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) to accelerate the digitization of public sector services to maximize value for Italian citizens.

"The healthcare sector is very important in Italy, and technological innovation will fundamentally contribute to better healthcare services and improved user experiences capable of revolutionizing a citizen's quality of life," continued Mangia. "We're really proud to be at the center of such an important transformation for our country's infrastructure, as being part of the PNRR represents a unique opportunity to positively contribute to the lives of so many citizens."

