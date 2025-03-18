circle x black
DataTracks Oxbow: A Game-Changer in Global Compliance

18 marzo 2025 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AMSTERDAM and LONDON, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DataTracks, a global leader in regulatory reporting solutions, announces a new version of DataTracks Oxbow, its FATCA/CRS reporting software. DataTracks Oxbow is a cloud-based solution that simplifies compliance for financial institutions by streamlining report creation and improving accuracy through an intuitive user experience.

"We're excited to launch this upgrade, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and customer success," said Suresh Swaminathan, CTO of DataTracks. "With advanced technology and user-centric design, financial institutions can navigate FATCA and CRS compliance confidently and efficiently."

About DataTracks Oxbow

DataTracks Oxbow now offers a robust, secure, and intuitive system tailored to meet evolving FATCA (Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act) and CRS (Common Reporting Standard) reporting requirements. It efficiently processes thousands of investors record and adapts to XML schemas across multiple jurisdictions, to support streamlined compliance.

Already feature-rich, enhancements include:

Oxbow combines flexibility, automation, and accuracy – empowering institutions to manage complex, multi-jurisdictional reporting with confidence.

About DataTracks

DataTracks, recently recognized as a G2 Best Software winner in the Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) category for 2025, has been providing compliance reporting solutions for over 20 years. In addition to Oxbow, DataTracks recently launched DataTracks Aurora, an AI-powered reporting solution for the Malaysian Business Reporting System (MBRS), reinforcing DataTracks' commitment to simplifying compliance across global regulatory frameworks.

DataTracks' full-stack solutions have supported over 30,000 clients across 25+ countries in effortlessly navigating diverse global regulatory regimes.

For more information, visit https://www.datatracks.com.

For Business EnquiriesEurope: +31 20 225 3702

Media Contact: mediarelations@datatracks.com

Disclaimer: Statements regarding product performance are based on internal assessments and client feedback. Results may vary. DataTracks is not affiliated with or endorsed by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) or the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2643247/DataTracks_1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/663546/DataTracks_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/datatracks-oxbow-a-game-changer-in-global-compliance-302404208.html

