David Bang Appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Americas at LX Pantos

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LX Pantos, a leading global logistics company with end-to-end supply chain solutions—including freight forwarding, contract logistics, intermodal transportation, rail services and e-commerce Logistics—is pleased to announce the appointment of David Bang as Chief Executive Officer, Americas. With nearly 30 years of experience in logistics, forwarding, specialty courier, supply chain, digitalization, and industry vertical development, David brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role, leading approximately 2000 team members across key markets in North and South America.

Before joining LX Pantos, which is a part of LX Group—a South Korean conglomerate with over $16.8B annual revenue that emerged from a spin-off of LG Group in 2021—David served as Global Chief Commercial Officer at JAS Worldwide, where he transformed its commercial footprint into a globally recognized logistics provider, particularly in the key industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, pharma & healthcare, energy solutions, and technology with sustainable and profitable growth rooted in customer centricity and corporate culture. He is also well known in the pharma and healthcare industry, because of his more than 20-year tenure at DHL as a co-founder and CEO of a joint venture between DHL and Lufthansa Cargo for bio-pharma temperature controlled international logistics. Combining digital, financial, and leadership skills, David also serves as a board member at several technology companies, where he coaches and advises their investors, founders, and executives.

Lee Yong-ho, CEO of LX Pantos, said, "We expect David Bang to elevate our business in the Americas—a strategic region for LX Pantos—to the next level, based on his abundant experience and network in the global market."

David's appointment as Chief Executive Officer, Americas, at LX Pantos marks a significant milestone in the company's journey. His extensive experience and visionary leadership will drive LX Pantos' continued growth and success in the global logistics and transportation market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740755/David_Bang_Appointed_Chief_Executive_Officer_Americas_LX_Pantos.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.