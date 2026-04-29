DB HiTek to Participate in PCIM 2026, Strengthening Its Presence in the European Market

SEOUL, South Korea, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DB HiTek, a leading 8-inch pure-play foundry, announced its participation in PCIM (Power Conversion and Intelligent Motion) Europe 2026, the continent's premier exhibition for power semiconductors. The event will take place in Nuremberg, Germany, from June 9 to 11 (local time), as the company continues expanding its presence in the European market.

Following its successful debut at PCIM in 2025—where the company held face-to-face meetings with dozens of customers to discuss process technologies and collaboration opportunities—DB HiTek is building on that momentum. With over 1,000 booth visitors last year and ongoing business discussions, the company expects these engagements to translate into tangible business results this year through continued partnerships.

At this year's event, DB HiTek will present progress in its next-generation SiC (Silicon Carbide) and GaN (Gallium Nitride) processes. The company will also highlight its industry-leading BCDMOS (Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS) technology, a core strength of its power management portfolio. A robust schedule of meetings with global clients is already in place, reflecting continued growth in collaboration.

According to market research firm Yole Développement, the global SiC and GaN power semiconductor markets are set for rapid growth. The SiC market is projected to grow from approximately $4.8 billion in 2026 to $10.4 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%. Over the same period, the GaN market is expected to expand from $900 million to $2.9 billion, reflecting a CAGR of 33%.

DB HiTek started MPW (Multi-Project Wafer) runs for its SiC and GaN processes in December 2025, producing samples for more than 10 customer products. These were delivered between March and April 2026. Customer evaluations are underway, with feedback to be incorporated into final process verification. Full-scale mass production is scheduled to begin in 2027.

Currently, DB HiTek maintains mass production relationships with approximately 400 customers, primarily focused on its flagship power semiconductor products. The company also works with a broad client base using specialized image sensor technologies, including X-ray, Global Shutter, and SPAD (Single Photon Avalanche Diode). Its application mix is increasingly shifting toward industrial and automotive-grade products, reflecting growing demand from these sectors.

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