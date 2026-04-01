DogPack Partners with Booking.com to Simplify Pet-Friendly Travel

The new integration provides a seamless and easy approach to pet-friendly travel & stays, supporting DogPack's mission to simplify pet ownership for its 2M+ users.

MONTREAL, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DogPack, the world's largest social platform for dog owners, has partnered with Booking.com to make planning pet-friendly travel simpler and more seamless. Through the integration, DogPack's community of more than two million users will be able to discover and book pet-friendly stays worldwide directly from the DogPack platform, reducing the friction and uncertainty that often comes with traveling with a dog.

Through the partnership, DogPack users will gain access to Booking.com's extensive selection of pet-friendly accommodations with real-time availability built directly into the DogPack experience. Travelers can discover stays that genuinely welcome their pets, filter for specific amenities, and plan each step of their journey with just a few taps. The partnership also connects travel planning with DogPack's global network of more than 130,000 dog parks, trails, and beaches worldwide, making it easier to plan where to stay and where to explore in one place.

"Traveling with a dog has always been a challenge for millions of people," said Jonathan Punski, CEO and Co-Founder of DogPack. "This partnership with Booking.com removes so much friction from the planning process and gives our users the confidence to explore the world with their dogs by their side. We're thrilled to bring truly pet-friendly travel to the core of the DogPack experience."

"Traveling with pets should feel just as simple and accessible as traveling without them," said Cintia Tavella Gomez, Americas Strategic Partnerships Lead at Booking.com. "By partnering with DogPack, we're helping remove the friction of travel planning to ensure pet owners can easily find places that truly welcome their puppies. This collaboration reflects our shared focus on creating more inclusive travel experiences for everyone."

About DogPack: Founded in Montreal, DogPack is the leading global platform for dog owners, offering an interactive map of 200,000 dog friendly areas across 20+ countries, a social feed with thousands of daily posts, and a rapidly expanding pet marketplace. With more than 2 million users worldwide, DogPack helps dog owners discover new places, connect with fellow pet lovers, and explore the world with confidence. DogPack is also the creators of the viral sensation dog podcasters - "Goldie & Frenchie". For more information, visit dogpackapp.com or follow @officialdogpackapp on social media.

About Booking.com: Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com's marketplace seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences every day. For more information, follow @bookingcom on social media or visit globalnews.booking.com.

Media contact: Aryeh Punski, aryeh@dogpackapp.com

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