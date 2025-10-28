Douglas Elliman Announces International Expansion into France and Monaco

Meeting American Demand for French properties, the U.S.'s Premier Luxury Real Estate Brokerage Forms Alliance with Renowned European Real Estate Leaders Philippe Curutchet, Fredrik Lilloe, and Edward de Mallet Morgan

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, one of the largest residential real estate firms in the country with the highest national average sales price of top-ranked brokerages and a subsidiary of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG), today announced a new foray into France that will bring its renowned brand and high standard of service to the prestigious markets of Bordeaux, the French Riviera, Monaco, and Saint-Barthélemy (St. Barths), with plans to expand into Paris and the French Alps soon.

The announcement was made today in Las Vegas at Douglas Elliman's annual sales gathering, ENDEAVOR, in front of hundreds of Douglas Elliman agents, executives, and staff.

Led by industry veterans Philippe Curutchet, Fredrik Lilloe, and Edward de Mallet Morgan—who are in Las Vegas to sign their agreement with Elliman live on stage—the new alliance will serve clients throughout the south of France and Monaco, providing seamless access to luxury properties in some of the world's most sought-after destinations.

"This announcement represents the realization of our vision for a truly global network that exemplifies our commitment to excellence," said Michael S. Liebowitz, President and CEO of Douglas Elliman Inc. "Philippe, Fredrik, and Edward have built an exceptional reputation in the French luxury real estate market, with a track record that speaks for itself. They embody the entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to client service that define Douglas Elliman, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our team."

Philippe Curutchet, a prominent figure in high-end real estate, founded the holding company Globality in 2009 to specialize in luxury property operations across France. Under his leadership, the company has established a strong presence in prestigious locations, including the southwest of France (Bordeaux, Cap Ferret, Pyla sur Mer), Paris, Biarritz, the French Riviera, Monaco, Saint-Barthélemy, and French Alps (Megève). Also the founder of Residential Group, Curutchet guides Globality with a clear vision to expand and elevate the luxury real estate market in these prime destinations, combining market expertise with a commitment to excellence and client service.

With over 25 years of experience in the luxury property market, Fredrik Lilloe has established himself as a leading figure in French Riviera real estate. His team has transacted over $2 billion in sales and currently holds the French record for achieving the highest price per square meter. Originally from Oslo, Norway, Lilloe moved to Paris in 2001 before settling in Nice. A trusted expert regularly quoted in publications including the Financial Times, The New York Times, and Le Figaro, he has handled some of the most prestigious trophy assets along the Côte d'Azur.

Edward de Mallet Morgan brings more than 20 years of experience transacting on behalf of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients across more than 15 countries and four continents. As Group Head of The Private Office, de Mallet Morgan specializes in selling properties, including many sourced off-market, in key high-value locations from Monaco to the Bahamas. A recognized authority on super-prime and ultra-prime real estate market trends, he has built enduring relationships with clients ranging from royal families to titans of industry across Europe, America, and Asia.

"We are incredibly proud to be the first to join the new Elliman International," said Philippe Curutchet and Fredrik Lilloe. "Douglas Elliman's reputation for excellence and innovation in luxury real estate aligns perfectly with our values and vision. This opportunity allows us to offer our clients an elevated level of service and access to a truly global portfolio of extraordinary properties."

"This endeavor represents a natural evolution for our business," added Edward de Mallet Morgan. "Our clients increasingly view real estate as a global portfolio, and this collaboration enables us to provide seamless service across continents while maintaining the personal touch and market expertise they expect from us."

The team's recent notable sales include Manoir de Pigranel, in Mougins, for $45 million, and Villa Aquila, in Cannes, for $42 million. Current listings include Château Louis XIII, in the prestigious La Californie district of Cannes, for $33.54 million, and a waterfront estate in the exclusive French Riviera enclave of Èze-sur-Mer, for $32.5 million.

The collaboration enables Douglas Elliman's extensive client base to access premier properties throughout France and Monaco while providing French and Monaco-based clients direct access to luxury real estate opportunities in the U.S. through Elliman's unparalleled network of agents and offices across major American markets.

The expansion into France, Monaco and St. Barths represents the first of several strategic markets Douglas Elliman plans to enter, with additional territories including the French Alps and Paris expected to be announced in the coming months.

Unlike traditional franchise models, Douglas Elliman's approach emphasizes substance over scale, carefully selecting real estate professionals whose work ethic and client service standards reflect Elliman's entrepreneurial culture. The initiative enables the company to directly serve the growing international real estate needs of its agents, clients, and development partners without relying on third-party intermediaries.

