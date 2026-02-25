EdgeLabs expands European and global distribution through Hub88 partnership

Debut titles now live on Hub88, with new releases added monthly

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeLabs, a leading B2B online gaming provider, has partnered with Hub88 to distribute its distinctive casino content to the aggregator's global operator network.

The integration sees EdgeLabs' debut slot titles like Diamond 10x, Mark of Z, and Blue Bird Bonus go live on Hub88, with additional content planned to roll out every month.

With the online casino market more competitive than ever, EdgeLabs is on a mission to deliver one-of-a-kind, quality casino slots that still offer innovative mechanics focused on breaking away from the norm. The studio has built momentum with a growing catalogue spanning slots, fish games, keno, and additional formats in development.

EdgeLabs continues to expand across North America, Europe, and Asia, with plans to enter LATAM and African markets in 2026.

Similarly, Hub88 offers the fastest casino games aggregation with a single API for secure and seamless integration. Operators and suppliers alike can move faster, work smarter, and grow effortlessly. With access to more than 24,000 games from over 205 leading studios, streamlined account management, and 24/7 technical support, Hub88 has positioned itself as a trusted aggregator of choice across global markets.

By partnering with Hub88, EdgeLabs will place its newest games in front of wider player audiences, while Hub88 receives content with high quality graphics and UI from developers who have been in the industry for decades.

Jessica Inglott, Head of Supplier Relationships at Hub88, added: "EdgeLabs is producing some really exciting work this year, and we're blown away by the scope and scale of their early portfolio as it begins to filter through onto our platform. Given their already global presence, we're thrilled to be an adopter at the front of the queue to distribute their content. We strongly expect their particular style and robust mechanics to vibrate harmoniously with operators and players all across our network."

Marina Rodov, CEO of EdgeLabs, said: "We've never been afraid to disrupt the industry's rhythm and deliver experiences that are truly something different. We'd rather disappear than become 'just another gaming studio.' Our games are for the players who love a good classic with an unexpected twist, and Hub88 gives us the global reach and the stage our games deserve. We're excited about a partnership that shares in our goal to push the industry forward."

About EdgeLabs

EdgeLabs is a B2B online gaming provider focused on creating engaging, high-performance games built on modern technology and player-driven math models. With operations across North America, Europe, and Asia, the company delivers scalable, fully integrated solutions designed to support retention, customization, and gamification. Learn more at www.edgelabs.game.

About Hub88

Hub88 is a robust integration platform offering a single API for all your gaming operations. Partnering with hundreds of providers, including leading tier-one suppliers and emerging studios, Hub88 offers a comprehensive content library. Beyond simple integration, Hub88 empowers operators with a suite of powerful tools linked together for ease of use. Real-time performance and KPI tracking are readily available through dedicated iOS and Android mobile applications, enabling on-the-go management. The powerful back office features include sophisticated accounting and business intelligence, a unified bonus and free spins function and HubConnect, a flexible and feature-rich solution for connecting operators and suppliers.

