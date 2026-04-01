EKA Mobility Achieves 5x Volume Growth

PUNE, India, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EKA Mobility, a leading electric vehicles and technology company, today announced a strong 5X year-on-year volume growth in FY 2025–26, with 1,143 units sold and 1,344 electric commercial vehicles produced. This milestone comes on the back of the company's comprehensive electric vehicle portfolio across segments. During the year, EKA entered the M&HCV truck segment, in addition to its existing bus and SCV portfolio. The company is a Champion OEM under the Auto PLI Scheme and has achieved certification across multiple platforms.

"FY 2025–26 is a defining year for EKA Mobility. We are not only scaling volumes but also expanding our manufacturing footprint by adding a new plant recently and increasing our planned annual capacity to 10,000 buses, 6,000 trucks and 24,000 SCVs. With the widest range of fully homologated, born-electric platforms from last-mile to long-haul, we are uniquely positioned as a full-stack EV company. Our growth across electric buses, small commercial vehicles, and now trucks validates both market demand and our execution capability.India's transition to clean commercial mobility is accelerating, and EKA is at the forefront driving this shift at scale, with technology, innovation, and global ambition."

— Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Founder & Chairman, EKA Mobility

Strong Business Momentum Across Segments

Key Highlights:

Global Expansion:

Manufacturing Scale-Up:

Retail Network:

Order Book Visibility:

About EKA Mobility

EKA Mobility is a Pune-based electric vehicle and technology company focused on transforming India's commercial mobility landscape. With a portfolio spanning electric buses, electric trucks, and small commercial vehicles, EKA combines electric vehicle manufacturing with proprietary AI-powered fleet technology to deliver end-to-end mobility solutions.

EKA Mobility is backed by Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Japan), VDL Groep (Netherlands), Pinnacle Industries Limited, Enam Holdings and the NIIF India-Japan Fund as equity and strategic partners and has expanded its footprint to markets in East Africa, South Africa, and Australia.

To know more about the company, kindly visit: https://ekamobility.com

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